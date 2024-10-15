By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Green & Blacks Organic Tasting Collection Boxed Chocolates 395G

5(1)Write a review
Green & Blacks Organic Tasting Collection Boxed Chocolates 395G
£ 11.00
£2.79/100g

Product Description

  • A selection of our unique green & black's bars alongside tasting notes and recipes
  • 25 dark, milk & white chocolate bars
  • Organic White Chocolate, Organic Milk Chocolate, Organic Milk Chocolate with Butterscotch Pieces, Organic Milk Chocolate with Anglesey Sea Salt, Organic Milk Chocolate with Raisins & Hazelnuts, Organic Milk Chocolate with Chopped Almonds, Organic Dark Chocolate with 85% Cocoa Solids, Organic Dark Chocolate with Crystallised Ginger Pieces, Organic Dark Chocolate with Hazelnuts & Currants, Organic Dark Chocolate with Hazelnuts, Organic Dark Chocolate with Toffee Pieces
  • 24 x 15g bars per box
  • Organic Dark Chocolate with 70 % Cocoa Solids
  • 1 x 35g Bar per box
  • The Tasting Collection includes all of our favourite bars from Burnt Toffee to Organic Sea Salt
  • This gift comes with its own set of recipe cards providing you with inspiration of how to get the most out of your chocolate
  • We buy direct our Fairtrade beans, at a fair price, predominantly from cocoa farmers in Dominican Republic who use organic farming techniques
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 395g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Warnings

  • At Green & Black's we aim to ensure that all nut shells are removed from the almonds and hazelnuts, but the process involved does not allow an absolute guarantee of this.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Green & Black's,
  • 3 Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Please address any UK consumer comments and enquiries to:
  • 'Freepost, Green & Black's Customer Care' or call us on 0800 840 1000
  • Green & Black's,
  • 3 Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.
  • www.greenandblacks.co.uk

Net Contents

395g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

At Green & Black's we aim to ensure that all nut shells are removed from the almonds and hazelnuts, but the process involved does not allow an absolute guarantee of this.

    • The Tasting Collection includes all of our favourite bars from Burnt Toffee to Organic Sea Salt
    • This gift comes with its own set of recipe cards providing you with inspiration of how to get the most out of your chocolate
    • We buy direct our Fairtrade beans, at a fair price, predominantly from cocoa farmers in Dominican Republic who use organic farming techniques
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • White Chocolate (15g)
    • Milk Chocolate (15g)
    • Milk Butterscotch (15g)
    • Milk Sea Salt (15g)
    • Milk Raisin & Hazelnut (15g)
    • Milk Almond (15g)
    • Dark 70% (15g) (35g)
    • Dark 85% (15g)
    • Dark Ginger (15g)
    • Dark Hazelnut & Currant (15g)
    • Dark Hazelnut (15g)
    • Dark Burnt Toffee (15g)

    Information

    Ingredients

    Cocoa Mass #, Cocoa Butter #, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder #, Raw Cane Sugar #, Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Dark Chocolate: Minimum Cocoa Solids 85%, Cocoa, Sugar, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 100%†

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bar (15g)%* Per Bar (15g)
    Energy 2345 kJ350 kJ
    -565 kcal85 kcal4%
    Fat 37.9g5.7g8%
    of which Saturates 21.1g3.2g16%
    Carbohydrate 43.8g6.6g3%
    of which Sugars 39.4g5.9g7%
    Fibre 5.8g0.9g-
    Protein 8.8g1.3g3%
    Salt 0.21g0.03g<1%
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
    • The Tasting Collection includes all of our favourite bars from Burnt Toffee to Organic Sea Salt
    • This gift comes with its own set of recipe cards providing you with inspiration of how to get the most out of your chocolate
    • We buy direct our Fairtrade beans, at a fair price, predominantly from cocoa farmers in Dominican Republic who use organic farming techniques
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • White Chocolate (15g)
    • Milk Chocolate (15g)
    • Milk Butterscotch (15g)
    • Milk Sea Salt (15g)
    • Milk Raisin & Hazelnut (15g)
    • Milk Almond (15g)
    • Dark 70% (15g) (35g)
    • Dark 85% (15g)
    • Dark Ginger (15g)
    • Dark Hazelnut & Currant (15g)
    • Dark Hazelnut (15g)
    • Dark Burnt Toffee (15g)

    Information

    Ingredients

    Cocoa Mass #, Raw Cane Sugar #, Toffee # (15%) (Raw Cane Sugar #, Glucose Syrup #, Butter (from Milk) #, Palm Oil #, Molasses #, Natural Flavouring), Cocoa Butter #, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Dark Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 60%, Cocoa, Sugar, Molasses, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 93%†

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bar (15g)%* Per Bar (15g)
    Energy 2345 kJ350 kJ
    -565 kcal85 kcal4%
    Fat 37.9g5.7g8%
    of which Saturates 21.1g3.2g16%
    Carbohydrate 43.8g6.6g3%
    of which Sugars 39.4g5.9g7%
    Fibre 5.8g0.9g-
    Protein 8.8g1.3g3%
    Salt 0.21g0.03g<1%
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
    • The Tasting Collection includes all of our favourite bars from Burnt Toffee to Organic Sea Salt
    • This gift comes with its own set of recipe cards providing you with inspiration of how to get the most out of your chocolate
    • We buy direct our Fairtrade beans, at a fair price, predominantly from cocoa farmers in Dominican Republic who use organic farming techniques
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • White Chocolate (15g)
    • Milk Chocolate (15g)
    • Milk Butterscotch (15g)
    • Milk Sea Salt (15g)
    • Milk Raisin & Hazelnut (15g)
    • Milk Almond (15g)
    • Dark 70% (15g) (35g)
    • Dark 85% (15g)
    • Dark Ginger (15g)
    • Dark Hazelnut & Currant (15g)
    • Dark Hazelnut (15g)
    • Dark Burnt Toffee (15g)

    Information

    Ingredients

    Raw Cane Sugar #, Chopped Roasted Almonds # (23%), Whole Milk Powder #, Cocoa Mass #, Cocoa Butter #, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Milk Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 37%, minimum Milk Solids 24%, Cocoa, Sugar, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 57%†

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bar (15g)%* Per Bar (15g)
    Energy 2345 kJ350 kJ
    -565 kcal85 kcal4%
    Fat 37.9g5.7g8%
    of which Saturates 21.1g3.2g16%
    Carbohydrate 43.8g6.6g3%
    of which Sugars 39.4g5.9g7%
    Fibre 5.8g0.9g-
    Protein 8.8g1.3g3%
    Salt 0.21g0.03g<1%
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
    • The Tasting Collection includes all of our favourite bars from Burnt Toffee to Organic Sea Salt
    • This gift comes with its own set of recipe cards providing you with inspiration of how to get the most out of your chocolate
    • We buy direct our Fairtrade beans, at a fair price, predominantly from cocoa farmers in Dominican Republic who use organic farming techniques
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • White Chocolate (15g)
    • Milk Chocolate (15g)
    • Milk Butterscotch (15g)
    • Milk Sea Salt (15g)
    • Milk Raisin & Hazelnut (15g)
    • Milk Almond (15g)
    • Dark 70% (15g) (35g)
    • Dark 85% (15g)
    • Dark Ginger (15g)
    • Dark Hazelnut & Currant (15g)
    • Dark Hazelnut (15g)
    • Dark Burnt Toffee (15g)

    Information

    Ingredients

    Raw Cane Sugar #, Whole Milk Powder #, Cocoa Mass #, Cocoa Butter #, Anglesey Sea Salt (0.7%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Milk Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 37%, minimum Milk Solids 24%, Cocoa, Sugar, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 73%†

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bar (15g)%* Per Bar (15g)
    Energy 2345 kJ350 kJ
    -565 kcal85 kcal4%
    Fat 37.9g5.7g8%
    of which Saturates 21.1g3.2g16%
    Carbohydrate 43.8g6.6g3%
    of which Sugars 39.4g5.9g7%
    Fibre 5.8g0.9g-
    Protein 8.8g1.3g3%
    Salt 0.21g0.03g<1%
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
    • The Tasting Collection includes all of our favourite bars from Burnt Toffee to Organic Sea Salt
    • This gift comes with its own set of recipe cards providing you with inspiration of how to get the most out of your chocolate
    • We buy direct our Fairtrade beans, at a fair price, predominantly from cocoa farmers in Dominican Republic who use organic farming techniques
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • White Chocolate (15g)
    • Milk Chocolate (15g)
    • Milk Butterscotch (15g)
    • Milk Sea Salt (15g)
    • Milk Raisin & Hazelnut (15g)
    • Milk Almond (15g)
    • Dark 70% (15g) (35g)
    • Dark 85% (15g)
    • Dark Ginger (15g)
    • Dark Hazelnut & Currant (15g)
    • Dark Hazelnut (15g)
    • Dark Burnt Toffee (15g)

    Information

    Ingredients

    Raw Cane Sugar #, Cocoa Butter #, Whole Milk Powder #, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Pod #, Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic White Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 30%, minimum Milk Solids 26%, Cocoa, Sugar, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 71%†

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bar (15g)%* Per Bar (15g)
    Energy 2345 kJ350 kJ
    -565 kcal85 kcal4%
    Fat 37.9g5.7g8%
    of which Saturates 21.1g3.2g16%
    Carbohydrate 43.8g6.6g3%
    of which Sugars 39.4g5.9g7%
    Fibre 5.8g0.9g-
    Protein 8.8g1.3g3%
    Salt 0.21g0.03g<1%
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
    • The Tasting Collection includes all of our favourite bars from Burnt Toffee to Organic Sea Salt
    • This gift comes with its own set of recipe cards providing you with inspiration of how to get the most out of your chocolate
    • We buy direct our Fairtrade beans, at a fair price, predominantly from cocoa farmers in Dominican Republic who use organic farming techniques
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • White Chocolate (15g)
    • Milk Chocolate (15g)
    • Milk Butterscotch (15g)
    • Milk Sea Salt (15g)
    • Milk Raisin & Hazelnut (15g)
    • Milk Almond (15g)
    • Dark 70% (15g) (35g)
    • Dark 85% (15g)
    • Dark Ginger (15g)
    • Dark Hazelnut & Currant (15g)
    • Dark Hazelnut (15g)
    • Dark Burnt Toffee (15g)

    Information

    Ingredients

    Cocoa Mass #, Raw Cane Sugar #, Cocoa Butter #, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Dark Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 70%, Cocoa, Sugar, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 99%†

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bar (35g)%* Per Bar (35g)
    Energy 2405 kJ840 kJ
    -580 kcal205 kcal10%
    Fat 42.0g14.5g21%
    of which Saturates 25.0g8.8g44%
    Carbohydrate 36.5g12.5g5%
    of which Sugars 28.5g10.0g11%
    Fibre 10.0g3.5g-
    Protein 9.1g3.2g6%
    Salt 0.13g0.04g1%
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
    • The Tasting Collection includes all of our favourite bars from Burnt Toffee to Organic Sea Salt
    • This gift comes with its own set of recipe cards providing you with inspiration of how to get the most out of your chocolate
    • We buy direct our Fairtrade beans, at a fair price, predominantly from cocoa farmers in Dominican Republic who use organic farming techniques
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • White Chocolate (15g)
    • Milk Chocolate (15g)
    • Milk Butterscotch (15g)
    • Milk Sea Salt (15g)
    • Milk Raisin & Hazelnut (15g)
    • Milk Almond (15g)
    • Dark 70% (15g) (35g)
    • Dark 85% (15g)
    • Dark Ginger (15g)
    • Dark Hazelnut & Currant (15g)
    • Dark Hazelnut (15g)
    • Dark Burnt Toffee (15g)

    Information

    Ingredients

    Raw Cane Sugar #, Whole Milk Powder #, Cocoa Mass #, Cocoa Butter #, Raisins # (12%) (Raisins #, Palm Oil #), Chopped Roasted Hazelnuts # (8%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Milk Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 37%, minimum Milk Solids 24%, Cocoa, Sugar, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 59% †

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bar (15g)%* Per Bar (15g)
    Energy 2345 kJ350 kJ
    -565 kcal85 kcal4%
    Fat 37.9g5.7g8%
    of which Saturates 21.1g3.2g16%
    Carbohydrate 43.8g6.6g3%
    of which Sugars 39.4g5.9g7%
    Fibre 5.8g0.9g-
    Protein 8.8g1.3g3%
    Salt 0.21g0.03g<1%
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
    • The Tasting Collection includes all of our favourite bars from Burnt Toffee to Organic Sea Salt
    • This gift comes with its own set of recipe cards providing you with inspiration of how to get the most out of your chocolate
    • We buy direct our Fairtrade beans, at a fair price, predominantly from cocoa farmers in Dominican Republic who use organic farming techniques
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • White Chocolate (15g)
    • Milk Chocolate (15g)
    • Milk Butterscotch (15g)
    • Milk Sea Salt (15g)
    • Milk Raisin & Hazelnut (15g)
    • Milk Almond (15g)
    • Dark 70% (15g) (35g)
    • Dark 85% (15g)
    • Dark Ginger (15g)
    • Dark Hazelnut & Currant (15g)
    • Dark Hazelnut (15g)
    • Dark Burnt Toffee (15g)

    Information

    Ingredients

    Raw Cane Sugar #, Whole Milk Powder #, Cocoa Mass #, Cocoa Butter #, Butterscotch # (10%) (Raw Cane Sugar #, Glucose Syrup #, Butter (from Milk) #, Palm Oil #, Molasses #, Natural Flavouring), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Milk Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 37%, minimum Milk Solids 24%, Cocoa, Sugar, Molasses, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 72%†

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bar (15g)%* Per Bar (15g)
    Energy 2345 kJ350 kJ
    -565 kcal85 kcal4%
    Fat 37.9g5.7g8%
    of which Saturates 21.1g3.2g16%
    Carbohydrate 43.8g6.6g3%
    of which Sugars 39.4g5.9g7%
    Fibre 5.8g0.9g-
    Protein 8.8g1.3g3%
    Salt 0.21g0.03g<1%
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
    • The Tasting Collection includes all of our favourite bars from Burnt Toffee to Organic Sea Salt
    • This gift comes with its own set of recipe cards providing you with inspiration of how to get the most out of your chocolate
    • We buy direct our Fairtrade beans, at a fair price, predominantly from cocoa farmers in Dominican Republic who use organic farming techniques
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • White Chocolate (15g)
    • Milk Chocolate (15g)
    • Milk Butterscotch (15g)
    • Milk Sea Salt (15g)
    • Milk Raisin & Hazelnut (15g)
    • Milk Almond (15g)
    • Dark 70% (15g) (35g)
    • Dark 85% (15g)
    • Dark Ginger (15g)
    • Dark Hazelnut & Currant (15g)
    • Dark Hazelnut (15g)
    • Dark Burnt Toffee (15g)

    Information

    Ingredients

    Raw Cane Sugar #, Whole Milk Powder #, Cocoa Mass #, Cocoa Butter #, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Milk Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 37%, minimum Milk Solids 24%, Cocoa, Sugar, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 74%†

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bar (15g)%* Per Bar (15g)
    Energy 2345 kJ350 kJ
    -565 kcal85 kcal4%
    Fat 37.9g5.7g8%
    of which Saturates 21.1g3.2g16%
    Carbohydrate 43.8g6.6g3%
    of which Sugars 39.4g5.9g7%
    Fibre 5.8g0.9g-
    Protein 8.8g1.3g3%
    Salt 0.21g0.03g<1%
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
    • The Tasting Collection includes all of our favourite bars from Burnt Toffee to Organic Sea Salt
    • This gift comes with its own set of recipe cards providing you with inspiration of how to get the most out of your chocolate
    • We buy direct our Fairtrade beans, at a fair price, predominantly from cocoa farmers in Dominican Republic who use organic farming techniques
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • White Chocolate (15g)
    • Milk Chocolate (15g)
    • Milk Butterscotch (15g)
    • Milk Sea Salt (15g)
    • Milk Raisin & Hazelnut (15g)
    • Milk Almond (15g)
    • Dark 70% (15g) (35g)
    • Dark 85% (15g)
    • Dark Ginger (15g)
    • Dark Hazelnut & Currant (15g)
    • Dark Hazelnut (15g)
    • Dark Burnt Toffee (15g)

    Information

    Ingredients

    Cocoa Mass #, Raw Cane Sugar #, Chopped Roasted Hazelnuts # (20%), Cocoa Butter #, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Dark Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 60%, Cocoa, Sugar, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 79%†

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bar (15g)%* Per Bar (15g)
    Energy 2345 kJ350 kJ
    -565 kcal85 kcal4%
    Fat 37.9g5.7g8%
    of which Saturates 21.1g3.2g16%
    Carbohydrate 43.8g6.6g3%
    of which Sugars 39.4g5.9g7%
    Fibre 5.8g0.9g-
    Protein 8.8g1.3g3%
    Salt 0.21g0.03g<1%
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
    • The Tasting Collection includes all of our favourite bars from Burnt Toffee to Organic Sea Salt
    • This gift comes with its own set of recipe cards providing you with inspiration of how to get the most out of your chocolate
    • We buy direct our Fairtrade beans, at a fair price, predominantly from cocoa farmers in Dominican Republic who use organic farming techniques
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • White Chocolate (15g)
    • Milk Chocolate (15g)
    • Milk Butterscotch (15g)
    • Milk Sea Salt (15g)
    • Milk Raisin & Hazelnut (15g)
    • Milk Almond (15g)
    • Dark 70% (15g) (35g)
    • Dark 85% (15g)
    • Dark Ginger (15g)
    • Dark Hazelnut & Currant (15g)
    • Dark Hazelnut (15g)
    • Dark Burnt Toffee (15g)

    Information

    Ingredients

    Cocoa Mass #, Raw Cane Sugar #, Crystallised Ginger # (20%) (Stem Ginger #, Sugar #), Cocoa Butter #, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Dark Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 60%, Chocolate - Cocoa, Sugar, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 79% †

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bar (15g)%* Per Bar (15g)
    Energy 2345 kJ350 kJ
    -565 kcal85 kcal4%
    Fat 37.9g5.7g8%
    of which Saturates 21.1g3.2g16%
    Carbohydrate 43.8g6.6g3%
    of which Sugars 39.4g5.9g7%
    Fibre 5.8g0.9g-
    Protein 8.8g1.3g3%
    Salt 0.21g0.03g<1%
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
    • The Tasting Collection includes all of our favourite bars from Burnt Toffee to Organic Sea Salt
    • This gift comes with its own set of recipe cards providing you with inspiration of how to get the most out of your chocolate
    • We buy direct our Fairtrade beans, at a fair price, predominantly from cocoa farmers in Dominican Republic who use organic farming techniques
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • White Chocolate (15g)
    • Milk Chocolate (15g)
    • Milk Butterscotch (15g)
    • Milk Sea Salt (15g)
    • Milk Raisin & Hazelnut (15g)
    • Milk Almond (15g)
    • Dark 70% (15g) (35g)
    • Dark 85% (15g)
    • Dark Ginger (15g)
    • Dark Hazelnut & Currant (15g)
    • Dark Hazelnut (15g)
    • Dark Burnt Toffee (15g)

    Information

    Ingredients

    Cocoa Mass #, Raw Cane Sugar #, Currants # (12%), Chopped Roasted Hazelnuts # (8%), Cocoa Butter #, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Dark Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 60%, Cocoa, Sugar, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 79%†

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bar (15g)%* Per Bar (15g)
    Energy 2345 kJ350 kJ
    -565 kcal85 kcal4%
    Fat 37.9g5.7g8%
    of which Saturates 21.1g3.2g16%
    Carbohydrate 43.8g6.6g3%
    of which Sugars 39.4g5.9g7%
    Fibre 5.8g0.9g-
    Protein 8.8g1.3g3%
    Salt 0.21g0.03g<1%
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Goodness in every bite

5 stars

A fun taste selection of Good Quality Chocolate. Love the assortment of flavours.

Usually bought next

Cadbury Heroes Tub 600G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£0.67/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Celebrations Tub 650G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£0.62/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Cadbury Milk Chocolate Santa Selection Box 153G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.00
£1.31/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffles 200G

£ 3.50
£1.75/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here