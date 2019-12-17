Cadbury Dairy Milk Mint Crisp Bar 49G

- Energy579kJ 138kcal7%
- Fat7.1g10%
- Saturates4.3g22%
- Sugars15.5g17%
- Salt0.09g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2145 kJ
Product Description
- Mint Flavoured Milk Chocolate with Honeycombed Granules (12%).
- Cadbury Dairy Milk made in Ireland since 1933
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 49g
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20% minimum, actual 23%, Cocoa Solids 20% minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Number of uses
2 portions per bar
Name and address
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products.
- Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- www.cadbury.ie
Net Contents
54g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 Bar (27g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2145 kJ
|579 kJ
|8400 kJ/
|-
|515 kcal
|138 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|26.5g
|7.1g
|70g
|of which Saturates
|16.0g
|4.3g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|61.0g
|16.5g
|260g
|of which Sugars
|57.5g
|15.5g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.2g
|-
|Protein
|7.4g
|2.0g
|50g
|Salt
|0.32g
|0.09g
|6g
