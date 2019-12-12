By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Dairy Milk Golden Crisp Bar 50G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Dairy Milk Golden Crisp Bar 50G
£ 1.00
£2.00/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 27g contains
  • Energy580kJ 139kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars15.5g
    17%
  • Salt0.09g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2150 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate with Golden Honeycombed Granules (12%).
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk made in Ireland since 1933
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20% minimum, actual 23%, Cocoa Solids 20% minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

2 portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products.
  • Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • www.cadbury.ie

Net Contents

54g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 Bar (27g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2150 kJ580 kJ8400 kJ/
-515 kcal139 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 26.5g7.1g70g
of which Saturates 16.0g4.3g20g
Carbohydrate 61.5g16.5g260g
of which Sugars 57.5g15.5g90g
Fibre 0.6g0.2g-
Protein 7.4g2.0g50g
Salt 0.33g0.09g6g
2 portions per bar---
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here