Tesco Finest Fruit And Oat Cookies 200G

Taste of luxury
Lovely texture and taste, very Moorish, lovely treat anytime
Very enjoyable
Frequently buy these biscuits and always good
Yummy
Buy the as a treat for my daughter
Very Tasty!
These are a real treat, they are very tasty and a lovely texture. I bought these to have with a cup of tea when we had friends round and they proved a hit. They have a similar flavour to flapjack - also, do keep them in an airtight container soon after opening as they can soften very quickly.
Delicious Cookies
These cookies are tasty, full of fruit and who would know they’re not home baked?