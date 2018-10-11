By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Fruit And Oat Cookies 200G

5(5)Write a review
Tesco Finest Fruit And Oat Cookies 200G
£ 1.59
£0.80/100g
One cookie
  • Energy495kJ 118kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1982kJ / 474kcal

Product Description

  • 8 All butter oat cookies with apricots, sultanas, coconut, hazelnuts, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds.
  • Tesco finest* Fruity Flapjack Cookies. With apricots, sultanas, coconut, crunchy hazelnuts and seeds. These soft, chewy cookies are made to an all butter recipe. They're packed with flavour and texture apricots, juicy sultanas and sweet coconut are blended with crunchy hazelnuts, sunflower and pumpkin seeds.
  • With apricots, sultanas, coconut, crunchy hazelnuts and seeds. These soft, chewy cookies are made to an all butter recipe. They're packed with flavour and texture apricots, juicy sultanas and sweet coconut are blended with crunchy hazelnuts, sunflower and pumpkin seeds.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Butter (Milk) (19%), Oats (18%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Dried Apricot, Sultanas, Coconut, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Maize Flour, Hazelnuts, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Rice Flour, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Box. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cookie (25g)
Energy1982kJ / 474kcal495kJ / 118kcal
Fat23.2g5.8g
Saturates12.0g3.0g
Carbohydrate57.1g14.3g
Sugars25.6g6.4g
Fibre3.8g1.0g
Protein7.2g1.8g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Taste of luxury

5 stars

Lovely texture and taste, very Moorish, lovely treat anytime

Very enjoyable

5 stars

Frequently buy these biscuits and always good

Yummy

5 stars

Buy the as a treat for my daughter

Very Tasty!

5 stars

These are a real treat, they are very tasty and a lovely texture. I bought these to have with a cup of tea when we had friends round and they proved a hit. They have a similar flavour to flapjack - also, do keep them in an airtight container soon after opening as they can soften very quickly.

Delicious Cookies

5 stars

These cookies are tasty, full of fruit and who would know they’re not home baked?

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Quadruple Chocolate Cookies 200G

£ 1.59
£0.80/100g

Tesco Finest Chunky Nut & Belgian Chocolate Cookie 200G

£ 1.59
£0.80/100g

Tesco Sultana & Oat Cookies 200G

£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Tesco Finest Dark Chocolate Ginger Cookies 200G

£ 1.59
£0.80/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here