Phd Nutrition Diet Whey Strawberry 1Kg

Phd Nutrition Diet Whey Strawberry 1Kg
£ 27.00
£27.00/kg

Product Description

  • High Protein Powder Mix / Food Supplement with Sweetener
  • Strawberry Flavour
  • Contains only 8g of carbs
  • "With CLA, L-Carnitine, Flaxseed, Green Tea "
  • The Next Level of Nutrition
  • It is widely known that exercise can help to reduce body fat. Protein is a vital component in helping to optimise the results gained from a healthy diet and regular exercise. Containing whey protein concentrate, milk protein concentrate and soy protein isolate; PhD Diet Whey provides high quality protein sources, nutrients and a range of vital ingredients that can be used to supplement a weight-loss or weight management nutritional plan.
  • In addition to the premium protein blend, Diet Whey™ includes waxy barley flour, a healthy and innovative carbohydrate source derived from the finest barley crop. Diet Whey also contains CLA, L-Carnitine, flaxseed and green tea extract, plus the naturally occurring and essential branched chain amino acids; L-Leucine, L-Isoleucine & L-Valine. Diet Whey is low in fat, sugar and salt and contains only 91 calories per 25g serving, making it the ideal supplement to support a healthy lifestyle or weight management programme.
  • PhD Nutrition is an ISO-9001 registered company.
  • Serving scoop included, but may have settled to the bottom of pouch during transit.
  • 91 calories
  • 3.3g BCAA'S
  • 3.7g glutamine & glutamic acid
  • Body sculpt
  • Premium high protein blend
  • CLA & L-Carnitine
  • Low in fat, sugar & salt
  • Green tea extract
  • Fantastic taste and texture
  • Platinum standard quality
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1KG
  • Low in fat, sugar & salt

Information

Ingredients

PhD Premium Protein Blend (Whey* Protein Concentrate, Milk Protein Concentrate (Of Which 80% Is Micellar Casein), Soya Protein, Isolate), Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder, Waxy Barley Flavour, Golden Brown Flaxseed Powder, Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, CLA Powder (Contains Milk Protein, Soya Lecithin, Antioxidant (Vitamin E)), Acetyl L-Carnitine, Colour (Beetroot Red) {Strawberry Delight and Cherry Bakewell Flavours only} (Curcumin) {Banana Flavour only}, Green Tea Extract, Sodium Chloride (White Chocolate Flavour Only), Sweetener {Sucralose}, *From Milk

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Wheat, Egg, Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use
  • 1 serving: Add 1 scoop of powder (25g) to 175ml of ice cold water or milk and shake or blend for 10 seconds.
  • 1 super serving: Add 2 scoops of powder (50g) to 350ml of ice cold water or milk and shake or blend for 10 seconds.
  • Taste Tip Like all PhD products, Diet Whey is extremely versatile. It can be mixed with yoghurt to make a tasty dessert, or combined with porridge oats for a delicious breakfast.
  • When to take Diet Whey™
  • Use 2-3 servings of Diet Whey™ daily to help support adequate protein intake. Diet Whey™ can be used at any time of the day.
  • Period: Pre-workout, Time of Day: Morning
  • Period: During-workout, Time of Day: Afternoon
  • Period: Post-workout, Time of Day: Before bed anytime
  • Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Do not exceed the recommended daily intake.

Number of uses

40 Servings

Warnings

  • Store out of reach of children.

Recycling info

Pouch. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
  • 2-12 New Cleveland Street,
  • Kingston Upon Hull,
  • HU8 7EX,
  • UK.

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer 25g serving (1 scoop)Per 50g serving (2 scoops)
Energy (kJ)1528380762
Energy (kcals)35691182
Fat (g)51.252.5
of which saturates (g)1.40.350.7
Carbohydrate (g)1236
of which sugars (g)51.252.5
Fibre (g)10.250.5
Protein (g)681734
Salt (g)0.60.150.3
CLA powder (mg)1500375750
Of which is CLA (mg)1000250500
Flaxseed powder (mg)30007501500
Of which is Flaxseed oil (mg)1200300600
Green tea extract (mg)400100200
Acetyl-L-Carnitine (mg)500125250
L-Alanine (mg)671
L-Arginine (mg)801
L-Aspartic Acid (mg)1691
L-Cysteine (mg)195
L-Glutamic Acid/L-Glutamine (mg)3728
L-Glycine (mg)409
L-Histidine* (mg)405
L-Isoleucine* (BCAA) (mg)890
L-Leucine* (BCAA) (mg)1506
L-Lysine* (mg)1302
L-Methionine* (mg)353
L-Phenylalanine* (mg)723
L-Proline (mg)1079
L-Serine (mg)827
L-Threonine* (mg)800
L-Tryptophan* (mg)186
L-Tyrosine (mg)617
L-Valine* (BCAA) (mg)936
BCAA's (mg)3332
Also Provides:---
Typical Amino Acid Profile (pe 25 serving) All Flavours---
Total BCAA'S (per 25g serving) All Flavours---
*Essential Amino Acis (EAA's)---
†Protein content calculated on the correct EU labelling directive of Nitrogen x 6.25, which provides an accurate conversion factor of protein consumed on an 'as-is' basis---

Safety information

Store out of reach of children.

53 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Taste great and is good value.

5 stars

Delivery is always prompt (click and collect at local store). Great value whey of which both the vanilla and strawberry taste great. Chuck in some frozen berries and a banana and you can’t go wrong. Can’t fault the value. Much cheaper than in the store and delivered to my local texpress!

good value for money

5 stars

This product has great taste and good value for money.

Strawberry Dream

5 stars

Second time I have purchased. Tastes great. I mix into a paste first with very little water then pour in rest of water gradually. Use mini whisk to blend. Great product. Great price from Tesco.

Really Tasty!

4 stars

This is great tasting I find. I add it to a mix of almond milk and water and it is pretty good! Comes with a scoop as well.

Tasty!

5 stars

This is a great tasting product, great before and after a workout to get the nutrients needed. Great anytime of day too.

Great tasting

5 stars

I bought this recently as was fed up with the amount being charged elsewhere for protein powders. I use the protein powder twice a day in fruit smoothies. Ideal to have at home or if busy take one with me to have on the go.

Good

4 stars

Cheapest place to buy and good click and collect the goods are tasty and easy to mix in a shake

good

4 stars

bought this for other half - flavour is good , filling

Great product

5 stars

It's brilliant so happy with it and the results it tastes great to.

Good value

4 stars

Love this product ,excellent value but personally prefer the vanilla flavour .

