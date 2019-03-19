By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Phd Nutrition Diet Whey Belgian Chocolate 1Kg

4.5(62)Write a review
Phd Nutrition Diet Whey Belgian Chocolate 1Kg
£ 27.00
£27.00/kg

Product Description

  • High Protein Powder Mix/Food Supplement with Sweetener
  • Chocolate Flavour
  • "Less than 7G Carbs, only 2G Sugar "
  • "With CLA, L-Carnitine, Flaxseed, Green Tea "
  • Facebook/'phdnutrition'
  • Twitter@PhDNutritionUK
  • The Next Level of Nutrition
  • It is widely known that exercise can help to reduce body fat. Protein is a vital component in helping to optimise the results gained from a healthy diet and regular exercise. Containing whey protein concentrate, milk protein concentrate and soy protein isolate; PhD Diet Whey provides high quality protein sources, nutrients and a range of vital ingredients that can be used to supplement a weight-loss or weight management nutritional plan.
  • In addition to the premium protein blend, Diet Whey includes waxy barley flour, a healthy and innovative carbohydrate source derived from the finest barley crop. Diet Whey also contains CLA, L-Carnitine, flaxseed and green tea extract, plus the naturally occurring and essential branched chain amino acids; L-Leucine, L-Isoleucine & L-Valine. Diet Whey is low in fat, sugar and salt and contains only 91 calories per 25g serving, making it the ideal supplement to support a healthy lifestyle or weight management programme.
  • PhD Nutrition is an ISO 9001 registered company.
  • Serving scoop included, but may have settled to the bottom of pouch during transit.
  • 91 calories
  • 3.3g BCAA's
  • 3.7g glutamine & glutamic acid
  • Body sculpt
  • Premium high protein blend
  • CLA & L-Carnitine
  • Low in fat, sugar & salt
  • Green tea extract
  • Fantastic taste and texture
  • Platinum standard quality
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1KG
  • Low in fat, sugar & salt

Information

Ingredients

PhD Premium Protein Blend (Whey* Protein Concentrate, Milk Protein Concentrate {of which 80% is Misellar Casein} Soya Protein Isolate), Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder, Waxy Barley Flour, Golden Brown Flaxseed Powder, Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, CLA Powder (contains Milk Protein, Soya Lecithin, Antioxidant (Vitamin E)), Acetyl L-Carnitine, Green Tea Extract, Sodium Chloride {Belgian Chocolate and Chocolate Orange Flavours Only}, Sweetener {Sucralose}, *From Milk

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Wheat, Egg, Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use
  • 1 serving: Add 1 scoop of powder (25g) to 175ml of ice cold water or milk and shake or blend for 10 seconds.
  • 1 super serving: Add 2 scoops of powder (50g) to 350ml of ice cold water or milk and shake or blend for 10 seconds.
  • Taste Tip Like all PhD products, Diet Whey is extremely versatile. It can be mixed with yoghurt to make a tasty dessert, or combined with porridge oats for a delicious breakfast.
  • When to take Diet Whey™
  • Use 2-3 servings of Diet Whey™ daily to help support adequate protein intake. Diet Whey™ can be used at any time of the day.
  • Period: Pre-workout, Time of Day: Morning
  • Period: During-workout, Time of Day: Afternoon
  • Period: Post-workout, Time of Day: Before bed anytime
  • Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Do not exceed the recommended daily intake.

Number of uses

40 Servings

Warnings

  • Store out of reach of children.

Recycling info

Pouch. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
  • 2-12 New Cleveland Street,
  • Kingston Upon Hull,
  • HU8 7EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
  • 2-12 New Cleveland Street,
  • Kingston Upon Hull,
  • HU8 7EX,
  • UK.
  • Customer care line: +44 (0)1482 610020
  • www.phd-supplements.com

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer 25g serving (1 scoop)Per 50g serving (2 scoops)
Energy (kJ)1528380762
Energy (kcals)36591182
Fat (g)5.51.382.75
Of which saturates (g)1.60.40.8
Carbohydrate (g)112.755.5
Of which sugars (g)51.252.5
Fibre (g)30.751.5
Protein† (g)681734
Salt (g)0.630.160.32
CLA powder (mg)1500375750
Of which is CLA (mg)1000250500
Flaxseed powder (mg)30007501500
Of which is Flaxseed oil (mg)1200300600
Green tea extract400100200
Acetyl-L-Carnitine (mg)500125250
Also Provides:---
†Protein content calculated on the correct EU labelling directive of Nitrogen x 6.25, which provides an accurate conversion factor of protein consumed on an 'as-is' basis---

Safety information

View more safety information

Store out of reach of children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

62 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Tast not good

1 stars

Maybe good quality, but bad tast, flour texture. I return my one.

Not good at all

1 stars

Its very tasteless. One drink will make you feel so heavy.

Tastes great

4 stars

Been using for around two months, great for fasting as two scoops is very filling.

Exactly what I wanted

4 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago after a recommendation from a friend and it has a great taste. I add it into breakfast.

Great price

5 stars

Half the price of the health shops for the same product! Tastes great too!

Chocolate Protein Shake

5 stars

This is a great product which works well on its own as a post workout shake, also great when mixed with 12 oz milk, 100g Spinach and 100g Blueberries to make a nutritious recovery shake / meal

Tastes great

5 stars

New to protein shakes reviews were very positive so thought I'd try this brand. Glad I did tastes great will order again

Great product

5 stars

I bought this product a couple of weeks ago to use as a supplement to my diet. I'm very happy with it. It mixes up easily and tastes great. I've been drinking mine 20 minutes or so before I go out running and I'm finding it gives me lots of energy to fuel my run.

Good product

4 stars

Good tasty product. Tastes great with water and milk. Only issues is the bag doesn't always seal properly and I have had some spillage.

Delicious

5 stars

I bought this to aid with weight loss and training. Fills me up and tastes delish! Was a great price with free delivery. Highly recommend :)

1-10 of 62 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Phd Shaker Bottle

£ 4.75
£4.75/each

Phd Nutrition Diet Whey Vanilla Cream 1Kg

£ 27.00
£27.00/kg

Sci-Mx 100% Whey Protein 908G Chocolate

£ 28.00
£30.84/kg

Phd Nutrition Diet Whey Strawberry 1Kg

£ 27.00
£27.00/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here