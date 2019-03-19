Phd Nutrition Diet Whey Belgian Chocolate 1Kg

Tast not good
Maybe good quality, but bad tast, flour texture. I return my one.
Not good at all
Its very tasteless. One drink will make you feel so heavy.
Tastes great
Been using for around two months, great for fasting as two scoops is very filling.
Exactly what I wanted
I bought this a few weeks ago after a recommendation from a friend and it has a great taste. I add it into breakfast.
Great price
Half the price of the health shops for the same product! Tastes great too!
Chocolate Protein Shake
This is a great product which works well on its own as a post workout shake, also great when mixed with 12 oz milk, 100g Spinach and 100g Blueberries to make a nutritious recovery shake / meal
Tastes great
New to protein shakes reviews were very positive so thought I'd try this brand. Glad I did tastes great will order again
Great product
I bought this product a couple of weeks ago to use as a supplement to my diet. I'm very happy with it. It mixes up easily and tastes great. I've been drinking mine 20 minutes or so before I go out running and I'm finding it gives me lots of energy to fuel my run.
Good product
Good tasty product. Tastes great with water and milk. Only issues is the bag doesn't always seal properly and I have had some spillage.
Delicious
I bought this to aid with weight loss and training. Fills me up and tastes delish! Was a great price with free delivery. Highly recommend :)