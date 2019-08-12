By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Campbells Cream Of Chicken Condensed Soup 294G

Campbells Cream Of Chicken Condensed Soup 294G
£ 1.00
£0.34/100g

Product Description

  • Cream of Chicken Condensed Soup
  • For more recipes visit: www.campbellsoup.co.uk
  • Great for cooking
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 294g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Cooked Chicken (4%), Cream, Wheat Flour (Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Whey Powder, Yeast Extract, Soy Protein Isolate, Rice Starch, Milk Proteins, Maltodextrin (Maize, Potato), Flavourings, Onion Powder, Colour (Beta Carotene), White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Store unused soup in a suitable covered container and keep refrigerated. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See top of can

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All cooking appliances vary, the following instructions are guidelines only.

Hob
Instructions: Empty the soup into saucepan and gradually add one full can of cold water, stirring constantly. Heat to serving temperature, stirring frequently.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • CAUTION: METAL EDGES ARE SHARP.

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Kelsen Group A/S,
  • Bredgade 27,
  • 8766 Nr. Snede,
  • Denmark.

Return to

  • It is important that you enjoyed our condensed soup. If you would like to contact us with any comments or suggestions, please:
  • contactus@campbellsoup.co.uk
  • 0800 111 6301
  • Line open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm. Calls may be recorded.

Net Contents

295g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) Per 100g(as consumed) Per Serving (295g)%RI *
Energy 405kJ97kcal1197kJ/288kcal14%
Fat 6.8g20g29%
-saturates 0.9g2.6g13%
Carbohydrate 6.8g20g8%
-sugars 0.8g2.2g2%
Fibre 0g0.6g
Protein 2.2g6.6g13%
Salt 1.1g3.2g53%
of which---
*Reference intake of an average (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Safety information

CAUTION: METAL EDGES ARE SHARP.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

SUPER VALUE GREAT TASTE

5 stars

Great Value Good Taste

