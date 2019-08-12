Campbells Cream Of Chicken Condensed Soup 294G

SUPER VALUE GREAT TASTE
Water, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Cooked Chicken (4%), Cream, Wheat Flour (Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Whey Powder, Yeast Extract, Soy Protein Isolate, Rice Starch, Milk Proteins, Maltodextrin (Maize, Potato), Flavourings, Onion Powder, Colour (Beta Carotene), White Pepper
Store in a cool, dry place. Store unused soup in a suitable covered container and keep refrigerated. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See top of can
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All cooking appliances vary, the following instructions are guidelines only.
Hob
Instructions: Empty the soup into saucepan and gradually add one full can of cold water, stirring constantly. Heat to serving temperature, stirring frequently.
Can. Recyclable
295g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100g
|(as consumed) Per Serving (295g)
|%RI *
|Energy
|405kJ97kcal
|1197kJ/288kcal
|14%
|Fat
|6.8g
|20g
|29%
|-saturates
|0.9g
|2.6g
|13%
|Carbohydrate
|6.8g
|20g
|8%
|-sugars
|0.8g
|2.2g
|2%
|Fibre
|0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|2.2g
|6.6g
|13%
|Salt
|1.1g
|3.2g
|53%
|of which
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
CAUTION: METAL EDGES ARE SHARP.
