Tesco Toilet Wipes 40 Pack Blue Fresh

2.5(9)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.03/each

Product Description

  • Flushable Active Toilet Wipes Fresh
  • For more information see www.product-data.co.uk
  • Kills 99.9% of bacteria Makes Toilets sparkle Bleach free
  • Flushable Active Toilet Wipes Fresh Kills 99.9% of bacteria including E.coli, Salmonella and Listeria. Suitable for toilet and bathroom surface including :- Toilet Seats Hinges Handles Toilet Bowls and Cisterns Tiles Bathroom Flooring Toddler Trainer Seats Potties
  • Kills 99.9% of bacteria including E.coli, MRSA, salmonella and listeria
  • Makes toilets sparkle
  • Bleach-free
  • This product has not been tested on animals

Information

Ingredients

Tesco Flushable Toilet wipes, Antibacterial Fresh contain amongst other ingredients Less than 5%: Cationic surfactant, Disinfectant, Perfume, Phenoxyethanol, Benzisothiazolinone

Storage

Store with label facing upwards

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Wipe surface vigorously removing all traces of soiling. Leave surface to air dry Reseal the pack after use to prevent wipes drying out

Warnings

  • Tesco active flushable toilet wipes fresh.
  • Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.
  • Keep out of reach of children.
  • If medical advice is needed, have the product container or label at hand.
  • Contains Methylisothiazolinone.
  • May produce an allergic reaction.
  • Warning
  • Do not use for skin cleansing.
  • Users with sensitive or damaged skin should wear gloves. Rinse hands after use. Wipes should be disposed of, one wipe per large flush. Not suitable for macerator toilets or septic tanks.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

40 x Wipes

Safety information

View more safety information

Excellent product!

5 stars

Wonderful, got surfaces clean quickly, smelt good and got a lot of use out of each wipe. I use them round door handles and other fittings too! As the chemicals in this product are used in so many other products including other home cleaners, washing powders, cosmetics and hair shampoos it doesn't seem reasonable to criticise the use of them in these wipes. I'm happy with them, they get rid of bacteria and fungi and that's what people want!

Do not flush

3 stars

These wipes shouldn’t be flushed away, they should go in the bin like other wipes, good for cleaning the toilet though.

A Bit Wasteful

3 stars

Rarely able to get just one out of the pack for a quick wipe around. Two or even three end up being dragged out of the packet.

Flushable wipes?

1 stars

On the back it is said it harms aquatic life. How is that flushable?

"Harmful to aquatic life" written on packaging!

1 stars

DO NOT USE THESE! The packaging states they are 'harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects'. It is shocking that these are allowed to be sold.

Don’t flush!

1 stars

I believe these toilet wipes are harmful to aquatic life. Perhaps they should not be described as “flushable”. In reality no wipes of any kind should be flushed!

Harmful to aquatic life...

1 stars

It actually says on the back “Harmful to aquatic life”! And they are FLUSHABLE! Where do they think the wipes will end up?! These should be removed from the shelves now. TESCO, this is a disgrace. :(

Not for everyone

2 stars

As with all wipes containing isothiazolinones, if you've ever damaged your skin these are liable to cause a sore rash. Because they are not interleaved, using them with gloves results in pulling them out of the packet in clumps.

brilliant lovely fresh smell suitable for bathroom

5 stars

brilliant lovely fresh smell suitable for bathroom surfaces too

