Tesco Toilet Wipes 40 Pack Blue Fresh

Excellent product!
Wonderful, got surfaces clean quickly, smelt good and got a lot of use out of each wipe. I use them round door handles and other fittings too! As the chemicals in this product are used in so many other products including other home cleaners, washing powders, cosmetics and hair shampoos it doesn't seem reasonable to criticise the use of them in these wipes. I'm happy with them, they get rid of bacteria and fungi and that's what people want!
Do not flush
These wipes shouldn’t be flushed away, they should go in the bin like other wipes, good for cleaning the toilet though.
A Bit Wasteful
Rarely able to get just one out of the pack for a quick wipe around. Two or even three end up being dragged out of the packet.
Flushable wipes?
On the back it is said it harms aquatic life. How is that flushable?
"Harmful to aquatic life" written on packaging!
DO NOT USE THESE! The packaging states they are 'harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects'. It is shocking that these are allowed to be sold.
Don’t flush!
I believe these toilet wipes are harmful to aquatic life. Perhaps they should not be described as “flushable”. In reality no wipes of any kind should be flushed!
Harmful to aquatic life...
It actually says on the back “Harmful to aquatic life”! And they are FLUSHABLE! Where do they think the wipes will end up?! These should be removed from the shelves now. TESCO, this is a disgrace. :(
Not for everyone
As with all wipes containing isothiazolinones, if you've ever damaged your skin these are liable to cause a sore rash. Because they are not interleaved, using them with gloves results in pulling them out of the packet in clumps.
brilliant lovely fresh smell suitable for bathroom
brilliant lovely fresh smell suitable for bathroom surfaces too