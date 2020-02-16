Tesco Antibacterial Floor Wipes Apple 15Pack

Great product
funcional and multi purpose nice fresh smell
Good quality antibacterial multi purpose suitable for many cleaning tasks
Excellent floor wipes, I use them most days
Excellent product.
In my opinion, these are the best floor wipes bar none. Plenty of moisture on them so glide round the floor very easily. They leave a lovely, fresh, clean scent too. Great value for money so would definitely recommend.
Does the job very well.
Just as good as the branded floor wipes and cheaper