Tesco Antibacterial Floor Wipes Apple 15Pack

Tesco Antibacterial Floor Wipes Apple 15Pack
£ 1.00
£0.07/each

Product Description

  • Tesco anti bac floor wipes apple.
  • For more information see www.wetwipeinfo.com
  • Kills 99.9% of bacteria Lifts dirt and grime 15 wipes
  • Proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria including E.coli, Listeria, Salmonella and MRSA. Specially formulated for kitchens, nurseries and bathrooms. Compliant with EN 13697. Suitable for Vinyl and linoleum floors Laminated floors Tiled floors Sealed wooden floors
  • Compliant with EN 13697.
  • Kills 99.9% of bacteria
  • Lifts dirt & grime
  • This product has not been tested on animals

Information

Ingredients

Tesco Anti+bac apple floor wipes contain amongst other ingredients: Less than 5% Non-Ionic Surfactant. Also contains: Disinfectant (0.55g Benzalkonium Chloride per 100g of liquid), Perfume, Methylisothiazolinone, Benzisothiazolinone.

Storage

Store pack with label facing upwards Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Test product on an inconspicuous area before use. Wipe surface vigorously removing all traces of soiling. Leave surface to air dry. Reseal pack after use to prevent wipes from drying out. To use with a sweeper system, spread a wipe on the floor, fix it to the sweeper and then sweep along the floor.

Warnings

  • Methylisothiazolinone, Benzisothiazolinone

Recycling info

Wrap. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

15 x Wipes

Safety information

Methylisothiazolinone, Benzisothiazolinone

Great product

5 stars

Great product

funcional and multi purpose nice fresh smell

5 stars

Good quality antibacterial multi purpose suitable for many cleaning tasks

Excellent floor wipes, I use them most days

5 stars

Excellent floor wipes, I use them most days

Excellent product.

5 stars

In my opinion, these are the best floor wipes bar none. Plenty of moisture on them so glide round the floor very easily. They leave a lovely, fresh, clean scent too. Great value for money so would definitely recommend.

Does the job very well.

5 stars

Just as good as the branded floor wipes and cheaper

