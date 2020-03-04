Glade Sense & Spray Bali Refill
Offer
- Freshen any room in your home when you need it most with motion air freshener Glade Sense & Spray. With an attractive design that blends into your home decor, you can add fragrance with any of your favourite Glade Sense & Spray refills, including Sensual Sandalwood & Jasmine. The battery-operated holder conserves refills using motion sensor technology, automatically releasing a burst of fragrance infused with essential oils into the air when you pass by or turn on the light. Or simply press the boost button for an extra burst.
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
- A unique fragrance experience blended with attractive design, Mixed notes of citrus and jasmine join the oaky scents of amber and vanilla beans
- New, completely re-designed Glade Sensual Sandalwood & Jasmine Sense and Spray room freshener uses motion sensor technology to release a burst of fragrance when you walk by or turn on the light
- Battery operated air freshener spray conserves refills by switching to lock-out mode for 20 minutes after spraying
- Family Time; We have a fragrance for that
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Turn away from face
Warnings
- Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/ attention. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Dispose of contents /container in accordance with local regulations. Contains: Benzyl salicylate; 4-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate; 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthyl)ethan-1-one; D-limonene; Linalool; Alpha-hexylcinnamaldehyde. May produce an allergic reaction. Use only in well-ventilated areas. Store in a cool, dry place. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
Name and address
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
Return to
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
Net Contents
18ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
DANGER Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/ attention. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Dispose of contents /container in accordance with local regulations. Contains: Benzyl salicylate; 4-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate; 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthyl)ethan-1-one; D-limonene; Linalool; Alpha-hexylcinnamaldehyde. May produce an allergic reaction. Use only in well-ventilated areas. Store in a cool, dry place. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020