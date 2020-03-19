By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
David Walliams Billionaire Boy

David Walliams Billionaire Boy
  • A hilarious, touching and extraordinary new fable from David Walliams, number one bestseller and one of the fastest growing children's author across the globe. Joe has a lot of reasons to be happy. About a billion of them, in fact. You see, Joe's rich. Really, really rich. Joe's got his own bowling alley, his own cinema, even his own butler who is also an orangutan. He's the wealthiest twelve-year-old in the land. Yes, Joe has absolutely everything he could possibly want. But there's just one thing he really needs: a friend.

Billionaire Boy

5 stars

Fast delivery and an excellent read for my grandson. I have to admit I loved reading it as well . Children really enjoy it

Fortune Boy

5 stars

My daughter read it at one Sunday afternoon- I guess that’s says all.

Birthday Buy

5 stars

Birthday present for grandson. Likes reading David Walliams. Great buy for the price.

Great book

5 stars

I got this for one of my students. They loved it. Got different books by same author for afew of them. Great books

Good value

5 stars

Good book for a childrens Christmas present and good value

Billionaire boy

5 stars

I brought this book for my daughter for Christmas , she absolutely loves it. Highly recommend it.

Great book

5 stars

Bought for my ten year old brother and he likes it

Great book

5 stars

Bought this book for a friend's 6 year old. His mum is reading it to him at the moment but he will be able to read it himself soon. Defo one to buy.

Great kids book

5 stars

Ordered for my daughter when she was ill and stuck in bed for a week. She loved it and the quick delivery to a store literally at the end of our road really helped! Thanks Tesco!!

billionaire boy

5 stars

I bought this book for my great grandson to add to his other one's by David Williams. These books are ideal for the 6-9 year olds

