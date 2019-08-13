By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sony Mdr E9lp In Ear White

3.5(35)Write a review
Sony Mdr E9lp In Ear White
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Product Description

  • Reproduces powerful bass sound
  • Use your headphones with a Walkman, iPod or MP3 player
  • Durable and lightweight 1.2m cable
  • - Neodymium magnet
  • - 13.5mm driver unit reproduces powerful bass sound
  • - Pair with a music player
  • - Use your headphones with a Walkman®, iPod™ or MP3 player
  • - Colour choice
  • - Large range of colours available - match with your music player or choose your favourite
  • - 1.2m cable
  • - Durable and lightweight 1.2m cord
  • - Earbuds supplied
  • - Supplied with 2x earbuds to more secure fitting
  • Sony MDR-E9LP In-Ear White

Information

35 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Not for me!

2 stars

Could not get these to stay in my ears for more than 2 mins! A lot of sound leakage also.

It is the third time I am buying this

5 stars

Great product. Very convenient for my ears, without being intrusive like the new ones. Every time I break it, I buy it again. This is my third pair in almost 15 years. Keep making these Sony!

Amazing

5 stars

I brought these headphones an they are amazing thanks tesco!

Great for outdoors!

5 stars

Bought this to replace my old Sony earphones and was at first hesitant as this had slightly different features. The difference in the features actually makes it easier to wear as these are adjustable. I do a lot of running and these are easy to slip on and off and the sound quality is great! Have worn them when it's cold and raining and they have not been affected!They stay put once in ear!

awesome product

5 stars

i brought this product as a gift for a friend and they have said that these are very comfortable earphones and i think they are an awesome item at a great price. i have had some of these myself and i liked them

Great sound.

5 stars

These were a present for my daughter to use with her MP3 player. She's delighted with them. Loves the colour and says the sound is great.

Nice ear phones

4 stars

I got these for the gym, nice long lead. Sound quietly is okay, but at the price it will be had to beat.

great product. good spund . fab price.

4 stars

Bought 2 weeks ago and very happy with product for sound and cost. Sony a great product

You get what you pay for

4 stars

I bought them pretty cheap as my old ones broke, and they do the job. Not the best, but not the worst.

1-10 of 35 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

