Tesco Hp 364 Black Printer Ink

3.5(29)Write a review
Tesco Hp 364 Black Printer Ink
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Specially formulated ink for crisp, sharp prints
  • Smudge & fade resistant
  • For printers using the HP 364 cartridge
  • This Tesco inkjet cartridge has been remanufactured in the UK to the highest standards and is fully guaranteed. This product replaces a HP364 Black.

    This cartridge is compatible with the following printer models: -

    Deskjet AIO 3070A

    Deskjet e-AIO 3520, 3522, 3524

    Officejet e-AIO 4620, 4622

    Photosmart B8550 Photo, D5460, D5463, D5468

    Photosmart AIO B010a, B109 series, B110 series, C5300 series, C6300 series, e-Station C510a

    Photosmart e-AIO 5510, 5514, 5515, 5520, 5522, 5524, 5525, 6510, 6520, 6525, 7510, 7520, C310a

    Photosmart Plus AIO B209 series, B210 series

    Photosmart Premium AIO C309 series, e-C410b

Total waste of money

1 stars

I bought this black cartridge as mine ran out and needed a quick replacement, worked for 2 pages and now doesn't work. Total waste of money, stick with originals!

Excellent

5 stars

Very happy with product. Would buy it again. Excellent value.

Pure black ink

4 stars

Bought these after months of no printer ink. What a relief!!! Took a little while to get all the ink flowing properly, but we are now back in business, or homework printing!

Good ink

5 stars

I bought this as they did not have the genuine HP 364 black at the time and it seems to be as good so far.

Excellent

5 stars

This is a brilliant buy as the cheapest and fastest over net..

No Good

1 stars

Bought this as a compatible replacement, ink soon ran out and printer needed extensive cleaning, also ink level function with these cartridges does not work. When replacing back to HP cartridges we then had constant faults with low ink levels and software faults, eventually had to buy a new printer as blue stopped printing. I have learnt my lesson that compatible may break my printer and was a costly mistake to try and save a few pounds.

Quality ink and goes along way!

5 stars

Two months on and still using this after printing on average four times a week for a family of five

Great value for money!

4 stars

I bought this to try as an alternative for HP ink and this did exactly the same. Great product and good value for money!

great value!

4 stars

great value for money & doe's the job at a fraction of the cost of HP cartridge!

worked well

4 stars

did not last as long as HP cartridges but good price

