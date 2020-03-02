Tesco Hp 364 Black Printer Ink

Total waste of money
I bought this black cartridge as mine ran out and needed a quick replacement, worked for 2 pages and now doesn't work. Total waste of money, stick with originals!
Excellent
Very happy with product. Would buy it again. Excellent value.
Pure black ink
Bought these after months of no printer ink. What a relief!!! Took a little while to get all the ink flowing properly, but we are now back in business, or homework printing!
Good ink
I bought this as they did not have the genuine HP 364 black at the time and it seems to be as good so far.
Excellent
This is a brilliant buy as the cheapest and fastest over net..
No Good
Bought this as a compatible replacement, ink soon ran out and printer needed extensive cleaning, also ink level function with these cartridges does not work. When replacing back to HP cartridges we then had constant faults with low ink levels and software faults, eventually had to buy a new printer as blue stopped printing. I have learnt my lesson that compatible may break my printer and was a costly mistake to try and save a few pounds.
Quality ink and goes along way!
Two months on and still using this after printing on average four times a week for a family of five
Great value for money!
I bought this to try as an alternative for HP ink and this did exactly the same. Great product and good value for money!
great value!
great value for money & doe's the job at a fraction of the cost of HP cartridge!
worked well
did not last as long as HP cartridges but good price