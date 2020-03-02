By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Canon C510 Black Printer Ink

4(32)Write a review
Tesco Canon C510 Black Printer Ink
£ 9.00
£9.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Specially formulated ink for crisp, sharp prints
  • Smudge & fade resistant
  • For printers using the Canon PG-510 cartridge
  • This Tesco inkjet cartridge has been remanufactured in the UK to the highest standards and is fully guaranteed. This product replaces a Canon PG-510 Black.

    This cartridge is compatible with the following printer models: -

    Pixma iP2700, iP2702, MP230, MP240, MP250, MP260, MP270, MP272, MP280, MP282, MP330, MP480, MP490, MP492, MP495, MP499, MX320, MX330, MX340, MX350, MX360, MX410, MX420

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

32 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

It would not work in my printer. Had to use cannon

1 stars

It would not work in my printer. Had to use cannon ink. will be returning Tesco ink

no worth the money

1 stars

I am totally disappointed. After 20 pages the ink run out. I normally print out nearly 200 pages on the original cannon. This rubbish lasted just a day set on grey scale and fast printing. Cartridge hardly contains no more than 1ml of ink. What is worse, I bought two of these at the time thinking that this was a good value for money paying £9 in store. Don`t be fooled, buy elsewhere.

Top quality

5 stars

This is as good as the branded at half the price just the job

It works as original cannon ink

4 stars

I bought this to substitute cannon ink as it is about £5 cheaper. It works like the original cannon ink so far, the only thing is my computer still shows me low level in black toner. I guess printer doesn't recognise the toner because it is not cannon product?? Anyway it does work so far.

Disappointing

1 stars

When I originally installed this ink, it still said my printer was low on ink and two weeks later after printing about 25 pages it has run out completely. Very disappointed, I will stick to the actual Canon printer ink next time.

much cheaper than Canon!

4 stars

so convenient to buy click and collect from my local store. It lasts almost as long as a Canon

Great Replacements

5 stars

These are a great replacement for the branded products and extremely well priced. Been using these for a while and don't see me changing.

Great value

4 stars

I have been buying tesco printer ink now for 2 years and have been pleased with the quality and the page print consistantly

Didn't register in printer

1 stars

The last time I reviewed an item on here, it didn't get published, I just said that the item wasn't very good and apparently it didn’t meet certain 'criteria'. Well this item does not register in my printer and yes it is the correct one, it spewed out black ink and just won’t register. So I took it back, got my money back and bought the proper Canon one and it is perfect.

no good

1 stars

first inks did not work,showed no ink,was replaced and the next ones lasted two months,only printed about twenty pages, use original ones.

1-10 of 32 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here