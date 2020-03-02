Tesco Canon C510 Black Printer Ink

It would not work in my printer. Had to use cannon
no worth the money
I am totally disappointed. After 20 pages the ink run out. I normally print out nearly 200 pages on the original cannon. This rubbish lasted just a day set on grey scale and fast printing. Cartridge hardly contains no more than 1ml of ink. What is worse, I bought two of these at the time thinking that this was a good value for money paying £9 in store. Don`t be fooled, buy elsewhere.
Top quality
This is as good as the branded at half the price just the job
It works as original cannon ink
I bought this to substitute cannon ink as it is about £5 cheaper. It works like the original cannon ink so far, the only thing is my computer still shows me low level in black toner. I guess printer doesn't recognise the toner because it is not cannon product?? Anyway it does work so far.
Disappointing
When I originally installed this ink, it still said my printer was low on ink and two weeks later after printing about 25 pages it has run out completely. Very disappointed, I will stick to the actual Canon printer ink next time.
much cheaper than Canon!
so convenient to buy click and collect from my local store. It lasts almost as long as a Canon
Great Replacements
These are a great replacement for the branded products and extremely well priced. Been using these for a while and don't see me changing.
Great value
I have been buying tesco printer ink now for 2 years and have been pleased with the quality and the page print consistantly
Didn't register in printer
The last time I reviewed an item on here, it didn't get published, I just said that the item wasn't very good and apparently it didn’t meet certain 'criteria'. Well this item does not register in my printer and yes it is the correct one, it spewed out black ink and just won’t register. So I took it back, got my money back and bought the proper Canon one and it is perfect.
no good
first inks did not work,showed no ink,was replaced and the next ones lasted two months,only printed about twenty pages, use original ones.