Babyliss 7107U For Men Battery Beard Trimmer

Product Description

  • BaByliss® beard trimmer with 4 attachment combs
  • Stainless-steel cutting blades deliver a precise cut
  • Battery-operated for cordless use
  • Keep your facial hair looking neat and tidy with this precision beard trimmer from BaByliss. With a 5-position multi-length comb, you can easily maintain your beard at the desired length. This cordless trimmer features 3 jawline and sideburn blending combs to enable you to style your beard and sideburns. Additionally, a handy storage stand allows you to store the trimmer and parts neatly, until you next need it. Batteries included.
  • 5-position comb guide for variety of lengths
  • 3 jawline and sideburn blending combs
  • Detachable blades for easy cleaning

Information

Does what it says on the tin!

5 stars

I bought this for my son as an alternative to razors shaving and it does and he is very pleased with it.

economic and neat

4 stars

Bought this to keep my new beard tidy and it does the job very well.

Fantastic!

5 stars

I bought this product a few weeks ago and I absolutely love it!! I use it almost every single day. The quality and the precision of the cut that it gives is second to non!!

Blissful BaByliss

4 stars

Does the job and easy to use and easy to clean too. For the price it's very good.

Tash trim / beard

4 stars

Still in box not tried yet but will think it is good from other reviews

Great Product

5 stars

Nice and neat little trimmer seems to work well. Bought for my husband as a gift.

Beard trimmer

5 stars

Have used this a few times now and must say am very pleased with the results. Its easy to use and the attachments are very useful.

Great little gadget

5 stars

Well worth the money, does a great job as a trimmer

Great product

4 stars

I bought this trimmer for my husbands beard .. and he loves it .. does a good job for a cordless.

Bargain

5 stars

So pleased with this. Great value for money. Partner really happy with it and all the extra bits.

