Remington S3500 Ceramic Slim Straightener230c

i love these straighteners
these are some of the best straighteners i’ve ever used. they heat up so fast and cool down fast too. they’re great for curling hair too which is awesome!!
Good straightener
My first hair straightener and does exactly what I need it to do :-) Heats up fats, handy when you are trying to straighten up that fringe whilst getting kids ready for school, straight forward settings. Can't imagine what else one may want from a straightener?
Great straightener
Bought this a month ago due to my ghd breaking. Bought these as a cheap fix. So glad i did they are brilliant
Remington hair straightener 230
No problems since the time I brought it about a month ago
Easy to use
These are my first pair of straighteners. Affordable, range of temperatures, heats up very fast, on and off switch, has a small lock switch to clamp the plates in parallel for easy storage, cord length is perfect, haven't burned my hair off yet, great straighteners :) Comes with a pouch that I can rest the straighteners on when they're cooling down. Maybe only downside for some is the smell, but I don't mind it and I'm sure it'll wear off soon enough. Click and collect was very convenient, just popped over to my local Tesco across the road the day after.
Absolutely superb for the money!!!
Always a bit sceptical when items are cheap and several friends had said “you just have to buy GHD” .... poppycock!!! These straighteners are brilliant, I have very dry coarse hair, thin but lots of it (I look like crystal tips when it’s been washed and dried) and these straighteners make my hair poker straight, gleaming, shiny and it feels lovely!!!
Ceramic Straightener - excellent value for money!
Remington have always been a favourite of mine and these haven’t failed to meet my expectations. For the price they are excellent quality and great value for money!!
Remmington slim straightner
Straightners are brilliant work just as good as Ghds for a much more reasonable price.
Travel Abroad
I purchased these hair straighteners for use on holiday. I was travelling outside the EU so I needed some that would work on 110 voltage. I wasn't holding out much hope of them working abroad, however I was wrong. They are excellent! As you can turn them down they heated up well even with the lower voltage, and they stayed hot, they didn't keep needing to reheat. They've straightened my hair perfectly on holiday, and I've used them to curl my hair as well. Excellent product.
Excellent frizzy free
For the price i couldn't ask for anything more. Nice and hot heats up fast and does what it is supposed to