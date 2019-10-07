Remington S3500 Ceramic Slim Straightener230c

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Remington® straightener with ceramic-coated plates
  • Fast heat-up in 15 seconds
  • 30 temperature settings up to 230°C \n \n \n
  • Get silky, shiny, glamorous hair with the slimline Remington 230 compact ceramic straightener. Create a variety of fashionable styles effortlessly with the use of the high heat setting of 230ºC, readily available in just 15 seconds. The premium ceramic-coated plates ensure the heat distributes evenly throughout the straightener, keeping it at the temperature selected with no hot spots. Innovative floating plates allow for superior alignment and cushion your hair whilst straightening so there's no indentation or snagging, just perfectly smooth results. The ergonomic design makes the straightener comfortable and easy to use. The plates are long-life and can stand up against styling products and scratching. The straightener also boasts a 1.8m swivel cord for manoeuvrability and longer reach. It comes complete with a heat-proof pouch, an on/off indicator and a safety lock. The straightener has worldwide voltage, so you can maintain your style routine wherever you are in the world. For extra safety, the auto shut-off function will kick in after 60 minutes of not using the straighteners.
  • Ceramic plates for a smooth, shiny finish
  • Heats up to a salon temperature of 200°C
  • Compact design is ideal for travel

Information

161 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

i love these straighteners

5 stars

these are some of the best straighteners i’ve ever used. they heat up so fast and cool down fast too. they’re great for curling hair too which is awesome!!

Good straightener

4 stars

My first hair straightener and does exactly what I need it to do :-) Heats up fats, handy when you are trying to straighten up that fringe whilst getting kids ready for school, straight forward settings. Can't imagine what else one may want from a straightener?

Great straightener

5 stars

Bought this a month ago due to my ghd breaking. Bought these as a cheap fix. So glad i did they are brilliant

Remington hair straightener 230

5 stars

No problems since the time I brought it about a month ago

Easy to use

5 stars

These are my first pair of straighteners. Affordable, range of temperatures, heats up very fast, on and off switch, has a small lock switch to clamp the plates in parallel for easy storage, cord length is perfect, haven't burned my hair off yet, great straighteners :) Comes with a pouch that I can rest the straighteners on when they're cooling down. Maybe only downside for some is the smell, but I don't mind it and I'm sure it'll wear off soon enough. Click and collect was very convenient, just popped over to my local Tesco across the road the day after.

Absolutely superb for the money!!!

5 stars

Always a bit sceptical when items are cheap and several friends had said “you just have to buy GHD” .... poppycock!!! These straighteners are brilliant, I have very dry coarse hair, thin but lots of it (I look like crystal tips when it’s been washed and dried) and these straighteners make my hair poker straight, gleaming, shiny and it feels lovely!!!

Ceramic Straightener - excellent value for money!

5 stars

Remington have always been a favourite of mine and these haven’t failed to meet my expectations. For the price they are excellent quality and great value for money!!

Remmington slim straightner

5 stars

Straightners are brilliant work just as good as Ghds for a much more reasonable price.

Travel Abroad

5 stars

I purchased these hair straighteners for use on holiday. I was travelling outside the EU so I needed some that would work on 110 voltage. I wasn't holding out much hope of them working abroad, however I was wrong. They are excellent! As you can turn them down they heated up well even with the lower voltage, and they stayed hot, they didn't keep needing to reheat. They've straightened my hair perfectly on holiday, and I've used them to curl my hair as well. Excellent product.

Excellent frizzy free

5 stars

For the price i couldn't ask for anything more. Nice and hot heats up fast and does what it is supposed to

