Vtech Toot Toot Drivers

3.9(32)
Vtech Toot Toot Drivers

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

  • Each vehicle sold separately. Requires 2 x AAA batteries. Ages 1yrs+.
  • Feature light up face button for fun responses, 1 theme song, 2 fun sing-along songs and 6 melodies
  • Press the feature button to trigger more fun reactions and movements
  • Vehicle responds to SmartPoint locations and other Toot-Toot Drivers play sets

Information

Lower age limit

1 Years

Using Product Information

32 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great little toy

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

I bought this for my 13 month as he was given another from the range for his birthday which he loved, they are definitely his current favourite toys

Does exactly what it says on the box

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

bought to go with a range of other toot toot sections. One very happy little boy on his birthday

brilliant lights and sounds

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

i bought this as a christmas present for my friends son, he loved the light up face and the interaction with the toot toot garage he had, and played with it for hours, great toy for a little person, kept him entertained, and we finally got to sit down for a quiet cup of tea.

Great amusement

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Bought recently for Christmas for youngest grandchild and very satisfied. Have always bought vtech items for all grandchildren over quite a few years and always found them to be good quality and robust.

toot toot drivers

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Fantastic item my son loves them. Such a great item.

Grate toy

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

I brought this for my boy so far it the only toy he has not broken is easy to put up and I ordered online before 3pm and got it the next day at my local store

Great product but expensive

4 stars

Review from tesco.com

I bought this to go with the toot toot garage which my nephew loves. However I have not given it 5 stars as it was quite expensive per car

Happily Recomend

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Good value, Good item. Strong, colourful and promotes play.

good quality

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Good little toy, daughter always dancing to the songs

toot toot

4 stars

Review from tesco.com

smaller than I imagined but still of good value and my granddaughter loves it. ideal travel toy.

1-10 of 32 reviews

