Vtech Toot Toot Drivers

Great little toy
I bought this for my 13 month as he was given another from the range for his birthday which he loved, they are definitely his current favourite toys
Does exactly what it says on the box
bought to go with a range of other toot toot sections. One very happy little boy on his birthday
brilliant lights and sounds
i bought this as a christmas present for my friends son, he loved the light up face and the interaction with the toot toot garage he had, and played with it for hours, great toy for a little person, kept him entertained, and we finally got to sit down for a quiet cup of tea.
Great amusement
Bought recently for Christmas for youngest grandchild and very satisfied. Have always bought vtech items for all grandchildren over quite a few years and always found them to be good quality and robust.
toot toot drivers
Fantastic item my son loves them. Such a great item.
Grate toy
I brought this for my boy so far it the only toy he has not broken is easy to put up and I ordered online before 3pm and got it the next day at my local store
Great product but expensive
I bought this to go with the toot toot garage which my nephew loves. However I have not given it 5 stars as it was quite expensive per car
Happily Recomend
Good value, Good item. Strong, colourful and promotes play.
good quality
Good little toy, daughter always dancing to the songs
toot toot
smaller than I imagined but still of good value and my granddaughter loves it. ideal travel toy.