Cushelle 24 Roll White

5(386)Write a review
Cushelle 24 Roll White

Product Description

  • White XXL 24 Toilet Rolls
  • At Cushelle we love irresistibly cushiony soft toilet tissue, and Kenny loves it too!
  • Cushelle is made with Micro Air Pockets that make it ooh soooo soft and highly absorbent for a comfortable clean feeling, every time.
  • Product Specification:
  • 24 rolls 2-ply tissue.
  • Average 180 sheets per roll.
  • Average sheet size 118mm x 104.5 mm.
  • Average roll length 21.24 m.
  • Pack size: 4320SHT

Information

Produce of

Produce of the EU

Warnings

  • To avoid risk of suffocation, please keep plastic bag out of the reach of children and pets.

Name and address

  • Essity UK Limited,
  • Southfields Road,
  • Dunstable,
  • Bedfordshire,
  • LU6 3EJ.
  • Essity Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please let us know by calling the free Cushelle Care line.
  • UK: 0800 028 1029
  • IRE: 1800 509 483
  • scageneralenquiries@sca.com

Net Contents

24 x Toilet Rolls

Safety information

To avoid risk of suffocation, please keep plastic bag out of the reach of children and pets.

386 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Didnt came !!!+!!

1 stars

Didnt came !!!+!!

Don't buy at Lidl

2 stars

Don't buy this product at Lidl it is dry and poor quality.

Utter Rubbish

1 stars

As a long term purchaser of Cushelle products I am saddned by the somewhat sudden decline in the quality of their toilet paper. Quite frankly for the price they are asking it is total rubbish, wafer thin and by the feel of it very low quality recycled paper. In short, it would appear that to maximise profits Cushelle have dumbed down the quality, I shall no longer be wasting my money on this rubbish!

HIGH-QUALITY

4 stars

The product is high-quality and cheap. I love to use it.

I do like these as they're nice and soft but as I

4 stars

I do like these as they're nice and soft but as I live on my own I certainly don't need a pack of 24 of them so never buy them. What happened to the smaller packs you used to sell?

This product is the best!

5 stars

The best. Unfortunately only being offered the 24 rolls on my grocery order. Although the 9 rolls pack is coming up on Tesco groceries. (The smaller pack is more practical for storage.) Why is this item not being made available in my area for delivery?

Great toilet rolls but why are Tesco not selling t

5 stars

Great toilet rolls but why are Tesco not selling the smaller packs of Cushelle toilet rolls now. Smaller families need toilet rolls!

Super Soft Toilet tissue

5 stars

We sometimes buy Cushelle toilet tissue when it is on offer in Makro, however I have noticed the difference to other brands. Cushelle is thicker to touch, softer to use, it’s a quality product that is kinder on my skin! It worth the extra pennies.

Soft like feathers

5 stars

I buy cashelle as they are great value and very very soft like feathers to feel

Great loo roll

5 stars

IV been buying cushelle for few years wouldn't change it as it's dye free which helps

