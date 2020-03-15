Cushelle 24 Roll White

Didnt came !!!+!!
Don't buy at Lidl
Don't buy this product at Lidl it is dry and poor quality.
Utter Rubbish
As a long term purchaser of Cushelle products I am saddned by the somewhat sudden decline in the quality of their toilet paper. Quite frankly for the price they are asking it is total rubbish, wafer thin and by the feel of it very low quality recycled paper. In short, it would appear that to maximise profits Cushelle have dumbed down the quality, I shall no longer be wasting my money on this rubbish!
HIGH-QUALITY
The product is high-quality and cheap. I love to use it.
I do like these as they're nice and soft but as I
I do like these as they're nice and soft but as I live on my own I certainly don't need a pack of 24 of them so never buy them. What happened to the smaller packs you used to sell?
This product is the best!
The best. Unfortunately only being offered the 24 rolls on my grocery order. Although the 9 rolls pack is coming up on Tesco groceries. (The smaller pack is more practical for storage.) Why is this item not being made available in my area for delivery?
Great toilet rolls but why are Tesco not selling t
Great toilet rolls but why are Tesco not selling the smaller packs of Cushelle toilet rolls now. Smaller families need toilet rolls!
Super Soft Toilet tissue
We sometimes buy Cushelle toilet tissue when it is on offer in Makro, however I have noticed the difference to other brands. Cushelle is thicker to touch, softer to use, it’s a quality product that is kinder on my skin! It worth the extra pennies.
Soft like feathers
I buy cashelle as they are great value and very very soft like feathers to feel
Great loo roll
IV been buying cushelle for few years wouldn't change it as it's dye free which helps