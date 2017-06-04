Gt85 Spray Lubricant

Wd40 nemisis
I just bawt it peeps and have to say ruddy orsum prodict
Spray or Splash - the best
Is undoubtedly extremely good value for money, so much so I will be purchasing more
GT85
Great price & delivery to local store was helpful Would buy this again
Great value.
Cheaper and in many circumstances better than WD40. easier to use for a gentle spray. Current wd40 cans tend to gush at the slightest touch soaking the target and most of the surroundings even with tube attached. This is much more controllable, like wd40 used to be.
Top stuff
GT85. Unlike WD40, GT85 leaves a coating of oil on the surface it's used on, making it for me, a more useful product. At £2 for a 400ml can, it's a bargain!
Dose what it says
I buy this regularly as I use it for my bike. I commute every day and find this is the best for everyday use. It’s a light grease so has to be added every day during the wet winter months but as a result the chain keeps nice and clean! Make sure you wipe the chain after to ensure no build up ;)
Good value
Been using this product for many years and found no other product performs better
Excellent stuff !
I use it for cleaning and shining up restored motorcycles and find it very good for this purpose.
The best bike chain cleaner out there
Ace for cleaning bike chain and for lubricating derailleurs etc.
Arrived quickly, good price
Ordered from tesco a few times, good price and fast delivery