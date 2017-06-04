By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gt85 Spray Lubricant

5(152)Write a review
Gt85 Spray Lubricant
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • Non-sticky lubrication
  • Leaves tough, long-lasting PTFE film that lubricates & protects
  • 400ml aerosol
  • Lubricates every metal and composite part with Long Lasting protective PTFE coating. Safe on carbon frames.
  • GT85® is a high performance product for cycling professionals.
  • Recommended and used by the elite cyclist, Professional strength GT85 is the everyday essential for riders of all levels and abilities.
  • This professional strength, water-displacing lube contains PTFE to form a long-lasting, lubricating film and protective shine. Before going out a light overall spray will seal out dirt and dust and moisture. After cleaning just reapply for all round protection whilst out of use.
  • Professional strength powerful water displacing formulation flushes out dirt more effectively
  • Great for cables, levers, shocks, derailleurs and chains

Information

Net Contents

400ml

152 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Wd40 nemisis

5 stars

I just bawt it peeps and have to say ruddy orsum prodict

Spray or Splash - the best

5 stars

Is undoubtedly extremely good value for money, so much so I will be purchasing more

GT85

5 stars

Great price & delivery to local store was helpful Would buy this again

Great value.

5 stars

Cheaper and in many circumstances better than WD40. easier to use for a gentle spray. Current wd40 cans tend to gush at the slightest touch soaking the target and most of the surroundings even with tube attached. This is much more controllable, like wd40 used to be.

Top stuff

5 stars

GT85. Unlike WD40, GT85 leaves a coating of oil on the surface it's used on, making it for me, a more useful product. At £2 for a 400ml can, it's a bargain!

Dose what it says

5 stars

I buy this regularly as I use it for my bike. I commute every day and find this is the best for everyday use. It’s a light grease so has to be added every day during the wet winter months but as a result the chain keeps nice and clean! Make sure you wipe the chain after to ensure no build up ;)

Good value

5 stars

Been using this product for many years and found no other product performs better

Excellent stuff !

5 stars

I use it for cleaning and shining up restored motorcycles and find it very good for this purpose.

The best bike chain cleaner out there

5 stars

Ace for cleaning bike chain and for lubricating derailleurs etc.

Arrived quickly, good price

5 stars

Ordered from tesco a few times, good price and fast delivery

1-10 of 152 reviews

