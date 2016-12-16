Basics Fsc Wooden Rolling Pin

could have made it bigger
diameter-wise I mean, but still a good rolling pin. nth to complain.
Basic rolling pin
Basically it's wood and rolls .....
Basic but does the job
This rolling pin is very small but does the job it's made for.
Rolling on
Wanted to restart baking and bought myself this rolling pin and some Tescos ready made pastry, thought this Pin might be too thin, as I'm used to the older thicker ones. There was no need to worry it was more than fit for the job, it rolled the pastry thin enough for me to make a lovely apple pie. Delicious !
Does the job
The item was perfect for what we wanted and nice and cheap too
Rock & 'roll'
It looks as it does in the photo & does the job it's meant to. Not the fanciest or prettiest thing but I wanted a standard rolling pin & this is it.
Perfectly good little rolling pin
Bought this for our holiday home, and it is great. Takes up hardly any room, and it does the job!
Great rolling pin
Fantastic when using to carry out bridge repairs to HV transformers.
good product!
it is a cute product and very handy. I like it. and good service.
small and compact untensil
bought for my daughter who has just started cooking, neat and durable product