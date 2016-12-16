By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Basics Fsc Wooden Rolling Pin

4.5(22)Write a review
Basics Fsc Wooden Rolling Pin
£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Product Description

  • Basics FSC Wooden Rolling Pin
  • Traditional design
  • FSC certified wood
  • W36xDia.3cm
  • Kitchen essential for all baking and cake making \r \n
  • At 36cm long this beechwood rolling pin is a practical size for all home baking needs

Information

22 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

could have made it bigger

5 stars

diameter-wise I mean, but still a good rolling pin. nth to complain.

Basic rolling pin

4 stars

Basically it's wood and rolls .....

Basic but does the job

4 stars

This rolling pin is very small but does the job it's made for.

Rolling on

5 stars

Wanted to restart baking and bought myself this rolling pin and some Tescos ready made pastry, thought this Pin might be too thin, as I'm used to the older thicker ones. There was no need to worry it was more than fit for the job, it rolled the pastry thin enough for me to make a lovely apple pie. Delicious !

Does the job

5 stars

The item was perfect for what we wanted and nice and cheap too

Rock & 'roll'

4 stars

It looks as it does in the photo & does the job it's meant to. Not the fanciest or prettiest thing but I wanted a standard rolling pin & this is it.

Perfectly good little rolling pin

4 stars

Bought this for our holiday home, and it is great. Takes up hardly any room, and it does the job!

Great rolling pin

5 stars

Fantastic when using to carry out bridge repairs to HV transformers.

good product!

5 stars

it is a cute product and very handy. I like it. and good service.

small and compact untensil

5 stars

bought for my daughter who has just started cooking, neat and durable product

