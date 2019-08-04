Wahl Grooming Gear Travel Kit

Stopped working half way through first use.
The day I bought this product, I started shaving and it stopped working half way through shaving, really poor quality, lasted about 2 minutes before it completely stopped working. Would not recommend!
Not a good quality
I bought this item and is not good, it is poor quality.
Great value for money
Bought this as part of a birthday present. The recipient was very pleased with the case and its contents. Will definitely consider buying again as a gift.
Great product
Great when I got replacement as original one was damaged in transit
Great travel pack
Brought this for my husband for when we go away for weekends really handy all he needs for grooming and in a nice handy case as well he is really pleased with it
Wahl 9962-1617 Grooming Gear Travel Pack 12-Piece
Excellent. My beard is so tidy.. so tidy. I look like a Viking warrior
Compact
Bought for my brother as he's back and forth from uni to home. It has everything you need in a small compact case. Perfect for travelling or commuting.
Great value for money
I bought this item as a gift - great value for money
Hubby loves it!
Bought this for my husbands Christmas stocking and he loves it! Nifty little gadget and so easy to store away in the pouch. Would definitely recommend!
Excellent quality
Brought for a family member for Christmas, throughly good value for miney. Really happy.