Wahl Grooming Gear Travel Kit

4.5(79)Write a review
£ 17.00
£17.00/each

Product Description

  • Wahl® male grooming kit with detail trimmer and nose trimmer
  • Accessories include scissors, nail clippers, tweezers and toothbrush
  • Battery-operated for use on the go
  • The Wahl Grooming Gear Travel Pack 9962-1617 is ideal for keeping your facial and body hair trim. It contains everything you need to stay looking sharp away from home - and it all comes packed neatly inside a soft-touch storage case. The compact trimmer has precision-edged self-sharpening blades that make it perfect for touch-ups. There is a nasal and detail trimmer that's great for tidying up unwanted hair from your nose, ears and eyebrows - it also rinses clean under running water for quick and easy maintenance. Included in the Wahl Grooming Gear soft storage pouch are nail clippers, scissors, tweezers, file and toothbrush. This kit is the perfect travel accessory and it's compact enough to be placed in a small bag or rucksack. It's fully battery operated so you can stay smart wherever you go, from camping in the wilderness to the top of the ski slope. This handy men's grooming kit is also a great gift idea - now there's no excuse for looking scruffy on your holidays.
  • Comes in compact soft touch pouch
  • Includes a battery operated trimmer and mini detail trimmer
  • Also comes with scissors, nail clippers, tweezers, file and toothbrush

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Stopped working half way through first use.

1 stars

The day I bought this product, I started shaving and it stopped working half way through shaving, really poor quality, lasted about 2 minutes before it completely stopped working. Would not recommend!

Not a good quality

3 stars

I bought this item and is not good, it is poor quality.

Great value for money

5 stars

Bought this as part of a birthday present. The recipient was very pleased with the case and its contents. Will definitely consider buying again as a gift.

Great product

5 stars

Great when I got replacement as original one was damaged in transit

Great travel pack

5 stars

Brought this for my husband for when we go away for weekends really handy all he needs for grooming and in a nice handy case as well he is really pleased with it

Wahl 9962-1617 Grooming Gear Travel Pack 12-Piece

5 stars

Excellent. My beard is so tidy.. so tidy. I look like a Viking warrior

Compact

5 stars

Bought for my brother as he's back and forth from uni to home. It has everything you need in a small compact case. Perfect for travelling or commuting.

Great value for money

4 stars

I bought this item as a gift - great value for money

Hubby loves it!

5 stars

Bought this for my husbands Christmas stocking and he loves it! Nifty little gadget and so easy to store away in the pouch. Would definitely recommend!

Excellent quality

5 stars

Brought for a family member for Christmas, throughly good value for miney. Really happy.

