Babyliss Curling Tong 2284U

4.5(124)Write a review
£ 17.00
£17.00/each

Product Description

  • BaByliss® curling tong with 19mm ceramic barrel
  • Ready to use in 60 seconds
  • 10 heat settings up to 210°C
  • This Pro Ceramic curling tong from BaByliss is just what you need for curling your hair and creating stunning waves. It features a brush sleeve attachment designed to help you add volume and shape to your hair. The curling tong heats up in approximately 60 seconds to a temperature of 210ºC. Then, once you apply the heated 19mm barrel to your hair, you can achieve beautiful curls with a glossy, high-shine finish. There is a choice of 10 temperature settings so you will be able to style and shape your hair, regardless of what your hair type is. With a 1.8m swivel cord and integrated heat rest, the Pro Ceramic curling tong is safe and easy to use. Also, for convenience, an on/off indicator lets you know whether the curling tong has been left on or not. Includes 3-year manufacturer's warranty.
  • Fast heat-up time
  • 10 temperature settings
  • 1.8m swivel cord

Information

124 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Just what I wanted

4 stars

I bought this for a travel trip... affordable, light weight, good quality

Great

5 stars

I had one of these with a while but gave it to my sister when here on holiday. I ordered a new one and really delighted with the brush attachment which my previous one didn't have. Would recommend this highly.

Delighted with this purchase

5 stars

Excellent product at a very good price. Easy to use and good range of temperature adjustment - just what I wanted.

Great, easy to use!

4 stars

Really nice tongs, quick to warm up, lovely curls!

Excellent

5 stars

I love these tongs so easy to use fast heat up and with 10 temperature Settings ideal for any Haiti types

Curls made easy

5 stars

We bought this because of the price and excellent name it lives up to its name and so easy to use my wife is so pleased

Easy to use tongs

5 stars

Bought these tongs but unfortunately they were too small for the hairstyle I was aiming for so sadly had to be returned. However, these looks amazing, easy to work with and well packaged.

Most reliable one I've had yet

5 stars

It is easy to use, results are good even for thin hair.

Easy to use

5 stars

I purchased this a month ago to take on holiday. Great purchase . Various heat settings a great help. Would recommend this product

Great for the money, fab curls

5 stars

Pleased with product just the heat dial keeps moving when I curl my hair. Not a huge problem just catch it each time. Heats up mega fast too. Great value for a babyliss product!

1-10 of 124 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

