Thermos King Food Flask Navy 470Ml

4.5(42)Write a review
Product Description

  • Made of dent resistant stainless steel
  • 0.47L thermal canister
  • Comes with folding spoon
  • The blue Thermos, king food flask is ideal for camping, holidays, picnics, or simply taking to work for hot tea or coffee all day long. This 0.47 litre thermal canister allows you to carry a large volume that's long lasting in a light, compact construction for your convenience. The dent resistant stainless steel provides a durable casing whilst the double walled vacuum insulation keeps contents hot for up to 7 hours, or cold for up to 9 hours. This set includes a folding spoon so you can stir on the go. The retro design and blue gloss finish makes for a stylish and practical accompaniment whatever the occasion.
Information

Fantastic product

5 stars

Does what it says Great value for money Great for hot lunch or dinner

Compact & handy flask

5 stars

Bought for my children to take soups and a variety of warm foods into school for their lunch. So happy with this flask as the food stays warm and the size is just right. My children also like the spoon which folds neatly into the lid.

Great quality

5 stars

Great product which does what it says.. stays warm or cold for c9hrs

Very sturdy

5 stars

Very well made, even has its own spoon. Bought it for my son so he could take soup to work. Seems to work very well so far.

Perfect!

5 stars

Handy sized flask and keeps my soup warm for ages! Love it!

Perfect for the job

5 stars

I bought this a month ago for my partner who works as a hydraulic engineer on various sites around London. As the colder weather arrived I wanted him to have something warm and comforting for his lunch. The Thermos flask has good reviews and definitely lives up to its reputation. It keeps his soup warm and the opening is perfect for "dipping" his bread in. The spoon is a lovely addition to a useful utensil.

Good solid flask

4 stars

Keeps food hot. Good design. Slightly bulky to carry especially after use.

Quality

4 stars

Very happy with the flask. Handy sturdy spoon that folds and stores in the lid.

Annoying to wash

2 stars

We used this once for my daughters lunch as she is three and fussy. It kept her curry warm for 2/3 hours as this is only thing she used to eat. When it came to washing it, the plastic rubber seal came off as I was wiping it. Some of the sauce had gone into it. It was fiddler trying to get it back on. We haven't used it again as there hasn't been a need. Next time I will warm her food up till it is very hot and then in say 4/5 hours hopefully i will still be hot. Not a bad buy if you're using it more often.

does the job well

5 stars

5th purchase of the same brand. Never disappointed thus far

