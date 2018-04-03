Thermos King Food Flask Navy 470Ml

Fantastic product
Does what it says Great value for money Great for hot lunch or dinner
Compact & handy flask
Bought for my children to take soups and a variety of warm foods into school for their lunch. So happy with this flask as the food stays warm and the size is just right. My children also like the spoon which folds neatly into the lid.
Great quality
Great product which does what it says.. stays warm or cold for c9hrs
Very sturdy
Very well made, even has its own spoon. Bought it for my son so he could take soup to work. Seems to work very well so far.
Perfect!
Handy sized flask and keeps my soup warm for ages! Love it!
Perfect for the job
I bought this a month ago for my partner who works as a hydraulic engineer on various sites around London. As the colder weather arrived I wanted him to have something warm and comforting for his lunch. The Thermos flask has good reviews and definitely lives up to its reputation. It keeps his soup warm and the opening is perfect for "dipping" his bread in. The spoon is a lovely addition to a useful utensil.
Good solid flask
Keeps food hot. Good design. Slightly bulky to carry especially after use.
Quality
Very happy with the flask. Handy sturdy spoon that folds and stores in the lid.
Annoying to wash
We used this once for my daughters lunch as she is three and fussy. It kept her curry warm for 2/3 hours as this is only thing she used to eat. When it came to washing it, the plastic rubber seal came off as I was wiping it. Some of the sauce had gone into it. It was fiddler trying to get it back on. We haven't used it again as there hasn't been a need. Next time I will warm her food up till it is very hot and then in say 4/5 hours hopefully i will still be hot. Not a bad buy if you're using it more often.
does the job well
5th purchase of the same brand. Never disappointed thus far