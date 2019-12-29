By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Braun Silk-Epil 5780 Legs/Body Face Epilator

Braun Silk-Epil 5780 Legs/Body Face Epilator
£ 65.00
£65.00/each

Product Description

  • Braun epilator for legs, body and face
  • Complete with shaving head, trimming comb and cooling glove
  • Corded epilator – requires mains power
  • Designed for uninterrupted hair removal in dry conditions, the Silk-épil 5 Power epilator will never let you down. Braun's specially designed Close-Grip 40 Tweezer epilation technology catches hair as small as a grain of sand (0.5mm), so you'll never have to wait for your body hair to grow so wax can catch it. No more in-between days, no more hassle. A shaver head and trimmer cap are included to convert your epilator into a full-fledged electric shaver for depilation.
  • 40 Close-Grip tweezers remove even the shortest hair for up to 4 weeks of smooth skin
  • The high frequency massage system stimulates skin for a more comfortable epilation
  • The pivoting head follows every contour of the body for better skin contact and even gentler performance
  • The Smartlight reveals even the finest hair for extra thorough hair removal
  • The shaver head and the trimmer can turn your epilator into a full performance electric shaver for depilation
  • Includes 7 extras: a shaver head, a trimmer cap, a sensitive area cap, a facial cap, a massage cap, a skin contact cap and a cooling glove

Information

Warnings

  • For hygienic reasons, do not share this appliance with other persons. This appliance is provided with a special cord set with an integrated Safety Extra Low Voltage power supply. Do not exchange or manipulate any part of it. Otherwise there is risk of electric shock. This appliance can be used by children aged from 8 years above and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack or experience and knowledge if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning the safe use of the appliance and understand the hazards involved. Children should not play with the appliance. Cleaning and user maintenance should not be made by children unless they are older than 8 years and supervised. When switched on, the appliance must never come in contact with the hair on your head, eyelashes, ribbons, etc. to prevent any danger of injury as well as to prevent blockage or damage to the appliance. Never use the epilation head without a cap.

  • Procter & Gamble Consumer Relations
  • Cobalt
  • Newcastle
  • 0800 783 7010
  • For further details, please contact our customer service.

Safety information

For hygienic reasons, do not share this appliance with other persons. This appliance is provided with a special cord set with an integrated Safety Extra Low Voltage power supply. Do not exchange or manipulate any part of it. Otherwise there is risk of electric shock. This appliance can be used by children aged from 8 years above and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack or experience and knowledge if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning the safe use of the appliance and understand the hazards involved. Children should not play with the appliance. Cleaning and user maintenance should not be made by children unless they are older than 8 years and supervised. When switched on, the appliance must never come in contact with the hair on your head, eyelashes, ribbons, etc. to prevent any danger of injury as well as to prevent blockage or damage to the appliance. Never use the epilation head without a cap.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Excellent!

5 stars

I love my silk wool 5. Brilliant product. highly recommend.

Excellent!

5 stars

Works amazing on my skin removes hair instantl, would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

I had this for so long and loved it! Was so upset when it finally broke (an accident!) I went out and brought a much more expensive one and it still wasn't even half as good as this one! Would definitely get another.

Not powerful

2 stars

Just got the Braun epilator silk-epil 5. Unfortunately I was not happy with it&#39;s performance. It&#39;s doesn&#39;t pick up small hairs and even missed large hairs. I normally use an epilator, but decided to try out Braun&#39;s epilators. Unfortunately my experience with it is not good. It&#39;s not a powerful machine either.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love my silk wool 5. I use it every 3 days to keep my legs soft but I'm finding less and less hairs to remove these days thanks to this. it is a little uncomfortable if you're a first time user but you soon get used to it and now I don't even feel the hairs being plucked out. Brilliant product. highly recommend.

Excellent!

5 stars

Been using a brain epilator since I was 15. Easy to use, no stubble or shadow under the arms and no cuts! Quick and easy just the way it should be!

Excellent!

5 stars

I love it, I've been using this product for a couple of years now! excellent

Excellent!

5 stars

Great for facial hair ,no redness and easy to use and minimum discomfort which is great

Excellent

1 stars

VERY good product easy to use leaves skin feeling very soft and smooth

GOOD product as expected

5 stars

I bought it last week and it works perfectly fine.

