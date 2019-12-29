Braun Silk-Epil 5780 Legs/Body Face Epilator

Excellent!
I love my silk wool 5. Brilliant product. highly recommend.
Excellent!
Works amazing on my skin removes hair instantl, would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
I had this for so long and loved it! Was so upset when it finally broke (an accident!) I went out and brought a much more expensive one and it still wasn't even half as good as this one! Would definitely get another.
Not powerful
Just got the Braun epilator silk-epil 5. Unfortunately I was not happy with it's performance. It's doesn't pick up small hairs and even missed large hairs. I normally use an epilator, but decided to try out Braun's epilators. Unfortunately my experience with it is not good. It's not a powerful machine either.
Excellent!
I love my silk wool 5. I use it every 3 days to keep my legs soft but I'm finding less and less hairs to remove these days thanks to this. it is a little uncomfortable if you're a first time user but you soon get used to it and now I don't even feel the hairs being plucked out. Brilliant product. highly recommend.
Excellent!
Been using a brain epilator since I was 15. Easy to use, no stubble or shadow under the arms and no cuts! Quick and easy just the way it should be!
Excellent!
I love it, I've been using this product for a couple of years now! excellent
Excellent!
Great for facial hair ,no redness and easy to use and minimum discomfort which is great
Excellent
VERY good product easy to use leaves skin feeling very soft and smooth
GOOD product as expected
I bought it last week and it works perfectly fine.