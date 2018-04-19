Tesco Foolscap Box File Black

Good file
File was good for the money and does the job required
Good Buy
The box is strong, good clip to hold closed and strong spring inside. The Tesco label peels off easily too. Very happy with this.
Poor quality
Arrived with corners damaged and outside layer bubbled
simple but works well
I brought 5 of the box files as i have lots of paperwork like bill's, DVLA etc. This size was the only one that would fit on my shelfs. They hold more paper than expected the spring keeps them well in place and a push button to opens and makes sure the box stays shut.
good sturdy box
bought this as a replacement and am very happy with it. looks well made and sturdy enough to hold a full box of papers. i like the fact that htese type of boxes all look very sililas, so it's in keeping next to one that is from a different seller.if it lasts me as long as my previous one i will be very happy!