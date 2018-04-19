By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Foolscap Box File Black

4(5)Write a review
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

  • Internal spring lock holds files in place
  • Dust-free storage
  • H37xW8xD25cm
  • Foolscap Boxfile with an internal lock spring helps to keep documents safe and secure. Provides large capacity filing for home or office use.

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Good file

4 stars

File was good for the money and does the job required

Good Buy

5 stars

The box is strong, good clip to hold closed and strong spring inside. The Tesco label peels off easily too. Very happy with this.

Poor quality

1 stars

Arrived with corners damaged and outside layer bubbled

simple but works well

5 stars

I brought 5 of the box files as i have lots of paperwork like bill's, DVLA etc. This size was the only one that would fit on my shelfs. They hold more paper than expected the spring keeps them well in place and a push button to opens and makes sure the box stays shut.

good sturdy box

5 stars

bought this as a replacement and am very happy with it. looks well made and sturdy enough to hold a full box of papers. i like the fact that htese type of boxes all look very sililas, so it's in keeping next to one that is from a different seller.if it lasts me as long as my previous one i will be very happy!

