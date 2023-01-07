Tesco Nova Porcelain Cereal Bowl Single cereal bowl from the Super White Porcelain tableware range Freezer, dishwasher & microwave safe Made from porcelain

Enhance your table with the timeless, classic design of the Super white porcelain 14cm diameter cereal bowl. The Super white tableware and crockery collection is made from porcelain. Porcelain, or fine china, is baked at a high temperature to create a strong surface. It is whiter in appearance than earthenware and stoneware due to the use of a mix of different types of clays. It also has a lower moisture content and is used to make tableware that is thinner and more delicate in appearance. Not only is it non-porous and easy to maintain, porcelain is microwave and dishwasher safe and also chip-resistant. Complement your cereal bowl with other key pieces from the Super white tableware and crockery range to give your table a co-ordinated look.