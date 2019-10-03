Iloom Balloon Happy Birthday Mixed 5 Pack
Offer
Product Description
- Happy Birthday Mixed Colour LED Light Up Balloons
- Includes 5 light-up Happy Birthday balloons
- Perfect for parties
- LED light lasts for up to 15 hours
You can liven up any party with this these multicoloured light-up balloons from illooms. Supplied in a pack of 5, the balloons are made of natural rubber latex and feature a fun Happy Birthday print on the front. Each balloon has an integrated LED that glows for up to 15 hours when you pull out the tab. Batteries included.
- Celebrate birthdays with brightly coloured LED light up illooms® to make your party extra special
- Inject a splash of colour into your celebrations with these LED light up balloons in green, red, yellow, purple and orange
Information
Name and address
- Illoom Balloon Ltd.,
- 26 Cheshire Business Park,
- Northwich,
- Cheshire,
- CW9 7UA,
- UK.
Return to
- Illoom Balloon Ltd.,
- 26 Cheshire Business Park,
- Northwich,
- Cheshire,
- CW9 7UA,
- UK.
- www.illooms.com
Net Contents
5 x Balloons
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020