Babyliss Energy Replacement Cells 4580U

Bayliss
Fast easy transaction. Only took couple of days and over easter weekend.
Babyliss Energy Cells
Very pleased to find these in Tesco. Fewer and fewer stores stock them.
Great value!
I buy these batteries on a regular basis and this purchase was the best price I've ever paid.
Time ssving
After checking all stores was so pleased to finally find it
Great , lasts quite a while.
I bought this item as I needed it for my gas tongs. Have used before not a lot to be said apart from Gas is Gas. Lasts quite a while, and it is used more or less daily.
easy to use
this product makes my life so much easier than plug in tongs.
Great gas cells, last a long time.
I always buy these replacement gas cells. They last a long time. Also buying them from Tesco ensures a quick delivery and collection point is good too.
Fantastic idea
So pleased to have purchased them as I tried everywhere
Great for travel
Great straighteners that when motorhomeing and no electric sort my frizzy mop out
Great item
I bought this for days out and camping, great item and very pleased with then