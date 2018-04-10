By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Babyliss Energy Replacement Cells 4580U

5(89)Write a review
Babyliss Energy Replacement Cells 4580U
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Product Description

  • Suitable for all BaByliss® appliances and ThermaCELL® cordless stylers
  • Up to 4 hours of continual power
  • Twin pack
  • These BaByliss replacement energy cells are specially designed to fit BaByliss appliance and other ThermaCELL® powered cordless stylers. They are ideal for use away from home and provide up to 4 hours of continual power.
  • High heat technology makes BaByliss energy cells suitable for use with a wide range of cordless hair styling devices including those made by Revlon, Remington, Philips, Clairol, Cosmopolitan® and more.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

89 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Bayliss

5 stars

Fast easy transaction. Only took couple of days and over easter weekend.

Babyliss Energy Cells

5 stars

Very pleased to find these in Tesco. Fewer and fewer stores stock them.

Great value!

5 stars

I buy these batteries on a regular basis and this purchase was the best price I've ever paid.

Time ssving

5 stars

After checking all stores was so pleased to finally find it

Great , lasts quite a while.

5 stars

I bought this item as I needed it for my gas tongs. Have used before not a lot to be said apart from Gas is Gas. Lasts quite a while, and it is used more or less daily.

easy to use

5 stars

this product makes my life so much easier than plug in tongs.

Great gas cells, last a long time.

5 stars

I always buy these replacement gas cells. They last a long time. Also buying them from Tesco ensures a quick delivery and collection point is good too.

Fantastic idea

5 stars

So pleased to have purchased them as I tried everywhere

Great for travel

5 stars

Great straighteners that when motorhomeing and no electric sort my frizzy mop out

Great item

5 stars

I bought this for days out and camping, great item and very pleased with then

1-10 of 89 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here