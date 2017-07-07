By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hp 301 Xl Tri Color Printer Ink Cartridge

Hp 301 Xl Tri Color Printer Ink Cartridge
£ 34.50
£34.50/each

  • Genuine HP Ink
  • Print more pages with this high yield ink
  • Enhanced image quality
  The HP 301XL tri colour ink cartridge allows you to print vivid colour images. This ink cartridge has a high capacity, giving you better value printing. The HP 301XL tri-colour ink cartridge is compatible with the HP Deskjet 1050, HP Deskjet 2050, HP Deskjet 2050s printers.

18 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

ink cartridges. HP301XL

5 stars

Great ink cartridges use these all the time. Good value for money.

Excellent colour

5 stars

It was worth buying the original as the quality is so much better.

Printer says it's not compatible

1 stars

My mother bought one of these and I fitted it and the printer keeps saying it's not compatible. She bought it a while ago and no longer has the receipt, so very disappointing.

ink

5 stars

bought this for some one else , they are happy with it

Simple & Fast Process

5 stars

Item exactly as advertised, fitted to printer and worked perfectly. Order process simple without having to search around for the product.

First time I tried click and collect

5 stars

I. Found the experience simple and very convenient

good value

4 stars

good value item if like me you get though a lot of ink

Great product, great price!

5 stars

Lasts forever. Large capacity, great results as always.

excellent value!!

5 stars

Bought this product after reviewing it on several sites and finding it at a very good price from Tesco.

easy to install

4 stars

printer ink it says what it does on the packet, good value for money

