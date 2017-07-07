Hp 301 Xl Tri Color Printer Ink Cartridge

ink cartridges. HP301XL
Great ink cartridges use these all the time. Good value for money.
Excellent colour
It was worth buying the original as the quality is so much better.
Printer says it's not compatible
My mother bought one of these and I fitted it and the printer keeps saying it's not compatible. She bought it a while ago and no longer has the receipt, so very disappointing.
ink
bought this for some one else , they are happy with it
Simple & Fast Process
Item exactly as advertised, fitted to printer and worked perfectly. Order process simple without having to search around for the product.
First time I tried click and collect
I. Found the experience simple and very convenient
good value
good value item if like me you get though a lot of ink
Great product, great price!
Lasts forever. Large capacity, great results as always.
excellent value!!
Bought this product after reviewing it on several sites and finding it at a very good price from Tesco.
easy to install
printer ink it says what it does on the packet, good value for money