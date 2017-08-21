Hp 301 Xl Black Printer Ink Cartridge

Extra capacity
Made this purchase of the HP XL Replacement ink cartridge to save buying the normal replacement which ran out too quickly, pleased with the purchase and fast delivery to my local store.
HP301XL
Great product does exactly what it says on the package!
good quality product.
Unlike refills these work! Always buy the genuine article
Just what I ordered
Works as I expected. The quality and ease of use I wanted.
Does what it says on the tin.
Just what I wanted at the right price and the right p;lace.
Did not work
Purchased on line and picked up from my local branch. Removed from packaging, removed protective strip and installed in printer. Printer immediately came up with cartridge error. Tried cleaning contact strips etc but could not get to work had to return to store and get replacement which worked correctly
honest HP ink
although more expensive intially longterm works out cheaper with better quality and lasts a long time
Lots of Black Ink in one Small Package
Having benefited from the Tesco 3 for 2 HP 301 Double Colour/Black Packs recently I was looking for the High Yield Black with lots of ink to print off our Christmas Newsletters. Job Done and still plenty of ink left. Saved a fortune on Photocopying at the local printers.
Great price
Always checking for prices. Tesco seems to be a constant winner!
Good print quality.
Always buy the XL version when possible as it seem to be better value.