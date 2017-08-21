By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hp 301 Xl Black Printer Ink Cartridge

Product Description

  • Genuine HP Ink
  • Print more pages with this high yield ink
  • Smudge-proof and fade- and water-resistant ink
  • This HP 301XL black ink cartridge is smudge proof, fade and water resistant for a quality print. It is compatible with the HP Deskjet 1050, HP Deskjet 2050, HP Deskjet 2050s printers. Get enhanced image quality using papers with the ColorLok symbol.

Extra capacity

Made this purchase of the HP XL Replacement ink cartridge to save buying the normal replacement which ran out too quickly, pleased with the purchase and fast delivery to my local store.

HP301XL

Great product does exactly what it says on the package!

good quality product.

Unlike refills these work! Always buy the genuine article

Just what I ordered

Works as I expected. The quality and ease of use I wanted.

Does what it says on the tin.

Just what I wanted at the right price and the right p;lace.

Did not work

Purchased on line and picked up from my local branch. Removed from packaging, removed protective strip and installed in printer. Printer immediately came up with cartridge error. Tried cleaning contact strips etc but could not get to work had to return to store and get replacement which worked correctly

honest HP ink

although more expensive intially longterm works out cheaper with better quality and lasts a long time

Lots of Black Ink in one Small Package

Having benefited from the Tesco 3 for 2 HP 301 Double Colour/Black Packs recently I was looking for the High Yield Black with lots of ink to print off our Christmas Newsletters. Job Done and still plenty of ink left. Saved a fortune on Photocopying at the local printers.

Great price

Always checking for prices. Tesco seems to be a constant winner!

Good print quality.

Always buy the XL version when possible as it seem to be better value.

