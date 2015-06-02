Hp 301 Tri Color Printer Ink Cartridge

Great printer
bought this about a month ago and it was very easy to connect, scans and prints fine, very responcive
great price
Very satisfied with this product purchased recently
Great Ink!!
Good product, good price! HP are good products and Tesco offer value for money on products!!
great price!!
I bought this hp cartridge from Tesco direct as it was the best price I could find. I always find that the official hp cartridges are better than the others as they are better quality and last for longer.
clean and easy to use
Very happy with my purchase,which was a replacement cartridge I have purchased previously.
Met Expectations
Ideal for my daughters requirements at university.
Great service
Great product: good value for the 3 in 1 HP printer from Tesco.
value for money
excellent buy and value for money
excellent product
does what it says on the box
Good product
Good quality ink. Good price too.