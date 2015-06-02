By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hp 301 Tri Color Printer Ink Cartridge

5(22)Write a review
£ 20.50
Product Description

  • Designed to deliver user-friendly features
  • Print vivid colour documents and images that stand out.
  • Easily monitor ink levels when low on ink.
  • This cyan HP 301 ink cartridge allows you to print out vivid colour documents and images that stand out. It is smudge proof and water resistant, the copies will not run as you pick them off the printer. The ink is also fade resistant.
  • It is compatible with HP Deskjet 2050, HP Deskjet 2050s and HP Deskjet 1050.

Information

22 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Great printer

5 stars

bought this about a month ago and it was very easy to connect, scans and prints fine, very responcive

great price

5 stars

Very satisfied with this product purchased recently

Great Ink!!

5 stars

Good product, good price! HP are good products and Tesco offer value for money on products!!

great price!!

4 stars

I bought this hp cartridge from Tesco direct as it was the best price I could find. I always find that the official hp cartridges are better than the others as they are better quality and last for longer.

clean and easy to use

5 stars

Very happy with my purchase,which was a replacement cartridge I have purchased previously.

Met Expectations

5 stars

Ideal for my daughters requirements at university.

Great service

4 stars

Great product: good value for the  3 in 1 HP printer from Tesco.

value for money

5 stars

excellent buy and value for money

excellent product

5 stars

does what it says on the box

Good product

5 stars

Good quality ink. Good price too.

