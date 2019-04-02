Hp 301 Black Printer Ink Cartridge

Could not get the printer to accept it wasted mone
Could not get the printer to accept it wasted money
Easy to get
Cheapest of all supermarkets Great product.Click and collect easy
HP Cartridge
I bought from Tesco because after searching online they had the best offer at the time I didn’t want to pay more than I needed to.
Genuine
Not much to say arrived quickly. The ink does tend to run out quite quickly and I do not do that much printing.
Prints in black
You might be surprised but this cartridge allows you to print in black!
black ink cartridge
High quality ink, just a shame cartriddges dont seem too last long after printing approoximately 12 sheet of A4 seems to run out way to quickly,. I wish there was a refil option to make home printingg cheaper
Good product
I buy this genuine HP cartridge often and am pleased with it.
exactly as stated
It is what it says it is, an ink cartridge, My only gripe, and this is against HP not Tesco, is that they are so expensive for such little ink. Easy to install, and easy to purchase.
Great value
I bought this ink and very pleased with the quality of the print
HP INK does what it says
Quick delivery (free pick up from store). The item is genuine HP product. Does what it meant to.