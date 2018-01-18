By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hp 300 Multipack Printer Ink

£ 40.00
Product Description

  • Convenient combo pack
  • Original HP Ink Cartridges
  • Includes black and tricolour ink cartridges
  • The HP 300 combo ink cartridge pack contains one black and one tri colour cartridge making replacing your cartridges economical and convenient. The ink is smudge proof, water resistant and fade resistant for long lasting results. These HP 300 cartridges are compatible with the HP Deskjet D1660, HP Deskjet D5560, HP Photosmart C4680 AiO and C4780 AiO printers.

Cheapest I could find but still too expensive!!

3 stars

As a product they work perfectly well. What a shocking price though!

Original cartridges

5 stars

I bought it last month and they are the original ones so no risk for my printer. easy to insert in the printer. No problems at all

Great quality

5 stars

I've bought the item via click and collect, came on time wonderful experience

Cheaper than PC World

5 stars

Searched online for best price genuine HP cartridges, found Tesco Direct the cheapest. Free delivery too with Delivery Saver scheme

Great print, happy with cartridges.

5 stars

Work perfectly, easy to fit. Good price. Very happy.

very good value

5 stars

good value with extra club card points. Easy collection ate our local tesco

Great price with extra pounts

5 stars

I only ever buy genuine HP ink cartridges. The price as great from Tesco and additional points which was even more encouragement - great price and great points - well done Tesco.

Good results when printing. Good price.

5 stars

Glad I found these in Tesco as hard to find HP 300 at decent price. Prefer to use proper HP cartridges, as on odd occasion I didn't, I had leakage.

Handy but should be easier to buy

4 stars

Used to be I could just pop in and pick it off the shelf but things change. Thankfully I was able to order this using their online checkout in-store so it was easy to do, accessible and the same place to collect it in-store. Overall I'd buy this again even collect it as long as it remains available.

packaging very clear

5 stars

just what I wanted and the price was not bad either,will be back for more

