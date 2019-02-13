By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Strawberry Sundae 125G

£ 1.00
£0.80/100g

Offer

One pot (125g)
  • Energy1052kJ 252kcal
    13%
  • Fat15.4g
    22%
  • Saturates9.5g
    48%
  • Sugars18.9g
    21%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 842kJ / 202kcal

Product Description

  • Layers of strawberry flavour, vanilla and cream mousses, a strawberry sauce, vanilla flavour sponge and white chocolate coated shortcake pieces.
  • HAND FINISHED Light mousse and strawberry sauce topped with shortcake
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Water, Strawberry Purée (8%), Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cornflour, Beef Gelatine, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Dried Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Butter, Flavouring, Dried Whole Milk, Vanilla Extract, Shea Kernal Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Colours (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract), Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Vanilla Powder, Glazing Agent (Acacia), Honey.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (125g)
Energy842kJ / 202kcal1052kJ / 252kcal
Fat12.3g15.4g
Saturates7.6g9.5g
Carbohydrate18.0g22.5g
Sugars15.1g18.9g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein4.5g5.6g
Salt0.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

