Tesco Strawberry Sundae 125G
- Energy1052kJ 252kcal13%
- Fat15.4g22%
- Saturates9.5g48%
- Sugars18.9g21%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 842kJ / 202kcal
Product Description
- Layers of strawberry flavour, vanilla and cream mousses, a strawberry sauce, vanilla flavour sponge and white chocolate coated shortcake pieces.
- HAND FINISHED Light mousse and strawberry sauce topped with shortcake
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Water, Strawberry Purée (8%), Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cornflour, Beef Gelatine, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Dried Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Butter, Flavouring, Dried Whole Milk, Vanilla Extract, Shea Kernal Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Colours (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract), Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Vanilla Powder, Glazing Agent (Acacia), Honey.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
125g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pot (125g)
|Energy
|842kJ / 202kcal
|1052kJ / 252kcal
|Fat
|12.3g
|15.4g
|Saturates
|7.6g
|9.5g
|Carbohydrate
|18.0g
|22.5g
|Sugars
|15.1g
|18.9g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|4.5g
|5.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
