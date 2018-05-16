Tesco Organic White Mushrooms 320G (C)

Per 80g
Product Description
- White mushrooms.
- Gently hand picked. Carefully grown to strict organic standards, with a delicate flavour. All of our organic mushrooms come from trusted growers around the UK. Growers like Gavin. Using compost made of only organic approved straw and raw materials, Gavin's mushrooms are grown without the use of any artifical chemicals or fertilisers. His team of skilled pickers, all trained for a minimum of 12 weeks, nurture and handpick mushrooms every day of the year. Each mushroom is chilled within an hour of harvesting to lock in freshness, ensuring the best quality and flavour.
- Gently hand picked. Carefully grown to strict organic standards, with a delicate flavour.
- Pack size: 320G
Information
Ingredients
Mushroom
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.
Preparation and Usage
Do not peel. No need to trim. Rinse or wipe before use.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Net Contents
290g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 80g
|Energy
|35kJ / 8kcal
|28kJ / 7kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Protein
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
