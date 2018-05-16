Jus Rol All Butter Puff Pastry Ready Rolled 320G

- Energy839 kJ 201 kcal10%
- Fat12.1 g17%
- Saturates8.3 g41%
- Sugars0.4 g<1%
- Salt0.35 g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 403 kcal
Product Description
- Chilled uncooked butter puff pastry dough sheet.
- Jus-Rol Chilled pastry sheets are ready rolled, so you can use them straightaway.
- Shortcrust, puff, filo: all the pastry types you need to create sausage rolls or mince pies.
- Jus-Rol pastry sheets and blocks make it easy for you to bake.
- Why not check out www.jusrol.co.uk for some recipe ideas!
- One sheet (320g) provides at least 6 portions. 1 rectangular sheet (approx. 350mm x 230mm).
- No artificial colours, flavours, fats
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 320g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Concentrated Butter (23.5%), Water, Alcohol, Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Deactivated Yeast, Colour (Beta-Carotene)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5ºC.Home freezing: Freeze on day of purchase. Consume within 1 month. To defrost thaw overnight in your fridge or alternatively for 2 hours at room temperature. Once thawed do not refreeze. For Use By: See Side of Pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Puff Pastry Tips:
- Let Your Pastry Temper to Room Temperature
- For best results, take the pastry out of the fridge approximately 10 minutes before you are ready to use it, as it will be easier to work with.
- No Need for a Rolling Pin
- If you roll the puff pastry sheet with a rolling pin, you will compress the carefully constructed layers and your puff pastry won't rise as much. If you need to expand the pastry sheet, gently stretch it with your hands.
- Lay your Pastry on a Baking Tray
- If you are making a tasty puff tart, remember to lay the pastry on your baking tray before topping.
- 1. Take out of the fridge and remove from the carton approximately 10 minutes before use. After this time, for best results use immediately.
- 2. Remove from plastic wrap and unroll the pastry sheet.
- 3. Bake in a preheated oven at 220° C (200° C for fan assisted ovens)/Gas Mark 7, or at the temperature required in your recipe.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- General Mills UK Ltd,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- At Jus-Rol™ we love pastry and we hope you do too. To get in touch you can phone or contact us via our website.
- Telephone Monday-Friday 9am-6pm
- 0800 028 0089 (UK only)
- www.jusrol.co.uk
- 1-800 535 115 (ROI only)
- www.jusrol.ie
- General Mills UK Ltd,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
320g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(uncooked) Per 100 g
|(uncooked) Per portion (50 g)
|%* (50 g)
|Energy
|1679 kJ
|839 kJ
|10%
|Energy
|403 kcal
|201 kcal
|10%
|Fat
|24.1 g
|12.1 g
|17%
|of which saturates
|16.5 g
|8.3 g
|41%
|Carbohydrate
|36.8 g
|18.4 g
|7%
|of which sugars
|0.8 g
|0.4 g
|<1%
|Fibre
|1.1 g
|0.6 g
|-
|Protein
|5.8 g
|2.9 g
|6%
|Salt
|0.70 g
|0.35 g
|6%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
