Tesco 6 Pack Cheese & Onion Rolls 360G

Write a review
£ 1.85
£0.51/100g

Offer

Each cheese and onion roll contains
  • Energy736kJ 176kcal
    9%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates5.2g
    26%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1227.28kJ (293.71kcal)

Product Description

  • A blend of cheeses with onion wrapped in puff pastry, topped with crumbed mature Cheddar cheese.
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cheese (21%), Potato, Palm Oil, Onion (10%), Water, Cornflour, Maize Starch, Milk, Pasteurised Free Range Egg, Dried Potato, English Mustard, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Dried Egg White, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Pea Protein, White Pepper.

Cheese contains: Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese.

English Mustard contains: Water, Mustard Flour, Salt, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Turmeric.

Red Leicester Cheese contains: Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Use within 1 month.Defrost throroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 15 mins
Can be served hot or cold. For best results oven heat. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 22 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

360g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g ContainsEach cheese and onion roll (60g) contains
Energy1227.28kJ (293.71kcal)736.37kJ (176.23kcal)
Fat16.03g9.62g
Saturates8.59g5.15g
Carbohydrate27.77g16.66g
Sugars2.80g1.68g
Fibre1.90g1.14g
Protein8.64g5.18g
Salt.71g.43g

Poor effort would not buy again.

2 stars

All not very good pastry,but cheap..

delicious

2 stars

.These hmake a lovely tasty snack when warmed up.

YUMMY!!

5 stars

YUMMY!!! ESPECIALLY WARM..

Disappointing

1 stars

Fairly cheesy tasting but felt eating too much pastry and not even enough filling. Disappointing

Love them

5 stars

My husband really likes them

