Tesco 6 Pack Cheese & Onion Rolls 360G

Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cheese (21%), Potato, Palm Oil, Onion (10%), Water, Cornflour, Maize Starch, Milk, Pasteurised Free Range Egg, Dried Potato, English Mustard, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Dried Egg White, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Pea Protein, White Pepper.
Cheese contains: Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese.
English Mustard contains: Water, Mustard Flour, Salt, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Turmeric.
Red Leicester Cheese contains: Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Use within 1 month.Defrost throroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.Follow the preparation guidelines opposite.
Keep refrigerated.