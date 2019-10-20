By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jus-Rol Puff Pastry Ready Rolled Sheet 320G

2(4)Write a review
Jus-Rol Puff Pastry Ready Rolled Sheet 320G
£ 1.55
£4.85/kg

Product Description

  • Chilled uncooked puff pastry dough sheet.
  • Jus-Rol Chilled pastry sheets are ready rolled, so you can use them straightaway.
  • Shortcrust, puff, filo: all the pastry types you need to create sausage rolls or mince pies.
  • Jus-Rol pastry sheets and blocks make it easy for you to bake.
  • Why not check out www.jusrol.co.uk for some recipe ideas!
  • 1 rectangular sheet (approx. 350mm x 230mm).
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Margarine (Vegetable Oils and Fats (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene)), Water, Alcohol, Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Deactivated Yeast, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°CHome Freezing: Freeze on day of purchase. Consume within 1 month. To defrost thaw overnight in your fridge or alternatively for 2 hours at room temperature. Once thawed do not refreeze. For Use By: See Front of Pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Puff Pastry Tips:
  • Let your pastry temper to room temperature.
  • For best results, take the pastry out of the fridge approximately 10 minutes before you are ready to use it, as it will be easier to work with.
  • Do Not Use A Rolling Pin
  • If you roll the puff pastry sheet, you will compress the carefully constructed layers and your puff pastry won't rise as much. If you need to stretch the pastry sheet, do it gently with your hands.
  • Use Up Your Leftovers
  • Off cuts are great for making tasty cheese straws.
  • 1. Take out of the fridge and remove from the carton approximately 10 minutes before use. For best results use immediately.
  • 2. Remove from plastic wrap and unroll the pastry sheet.
  • 3. Bake in a preheated oven at 220°C (200°C for fan assisted ovens)/Gas Mark 7, or at the temperature required in your recipe.

Number of uses

One sheet (320g) provides at least 6 portions

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • General Mills UK Ltd,
  • P.O Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • At Jus-Rol™ we love pastry and we hope you do too. To get in touch you can phone or contact us via our website.
  • Telephone Monday - Friday 9am - 6pm
  • 0800 028 0089 (UK only)
  • www.jusrol.co.uk
  • 1-800 535 115 (ROI only)
  • www.jusrol.ie
  • General Mills UK Ltd,
  • P.O Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(uncooked) Per 100g(uncooked) Per portion (50 g)%* (50 g)
Energy 1617 kJ808 kJ10%388 kcal
Fat 23.7 g11.9 g17%
of which saturates 12.6 g6.3 g32%
Carbohydrate 34.4 g17.2 g7%
of which sugars 0.6 g0.3 g<1%
Fibre 1.1 g0.6 g-
Protein 5.3 g2.7 g5%
Salt 0.68 g0.34 g6%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

4 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Perfect puff patry

5 stars

Way better than making it yourself, so easy and lovely taste. It obviously isn't gluten free but it's vegan which I much appreciate.

Too difficult to handle

2 stars

Very soft & difficult to unroll from the paper. Stuck to my fingers when I was trying to fit pastry into pie dish. It tasted alright but this was outweighed by the difficulty handling it. I will not be buying again.

Not gluten free

1 stars

I was offered this as a substitute for gluten free puff pastry. I was lucky I am very careful. Tesco, please don't offer things with wheat in as a substitute for gluten free stuff.

???!!!!!!!!!

1 stars

Substituting a gluten free pastry with a gluten containing product is plain stupid!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

