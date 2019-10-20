Jus-Rol Puff Pastry Ready Rolled Sheet 320G

Perfect puff patry
Way better than making it yourself, so easy and lovely taste. It obviously isn't gluten free but it's vegan which I much appreciate.
Too difficult to handle
Very soft & difficult to unroll from the paper. Stuck to my fingers when I was trying to fit pastry into pie dish. It tasted alright but this was outweighed by the difficulty handling it. I will not be buying again.
Not gluten free
I was offered this as a substitute for gluten free puff pastry. I was lucky I am very careful. Tesco, please don't offer things with wheat in as a substitute for gluten free stuff.
???!!!!!!!!!
Substituting a gluten free pastry with a gluten containing product is plain stupid!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!