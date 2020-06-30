By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Langres 180G

Tesco Finest Langres 180G
£ 3.00
£16.67/kg

Per 30g
  • Energy345kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat6.9g
    10%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1151kJ / 278kcal

Product Description

  • Langres PDO washed rind cheese.
  • Made in the Grand Est region of France. During the maturing period the cheeses are placed in humid cellars, the ripening usually takes at least 2 weeks  The cheeses are regularly rubbed with brine. A red dye extracted from the rocou (seeds of the American annatto tree) is applied which gives the cheese a natural orange colour. The cheese is never turned during the maturing process. It is a vigorous cheese with a pronounced odour. The taste of salt is present, making the flavour of the cheese distinct without being aggressive, which makes it very agreeable. The rind of the cheese is sticky and shiny, showing off a magnificent natural orange colour. The pate is firm but melts in the mouth
  • A creamy cheese from the Grand Est region of France, rind washed to give a striking orange colour, ripened in cellars for a bold flavour and distinctive aroma
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Langres Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in France, using milk from France

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1151kJ / 278kcal345kJ / 83kcal
Fat23.0g6.9g
Saturates15.0g4.5g
Carbohydrate1.2g0.4g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre0.9g0.3g
Protein16.0g4.8g
Salt1.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Really nice mild soft cheese

5 stars

Quite mild but tasty soft French cheese

Soft cheese seduction

4 stars

Lovely cheese, but arrives very under ripe, so order well in advance of when you want to eat it.

