Tesco Finest Langres 180G

Really nice mild soft cheese
Quite mild but tasty soft French cheese
Soft cheese seduction
Lovely cheese, but arrives very under ripe, so order well in advance of when you want to eat it.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1151kJ / 278kcal
Langres Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto).
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in France, using milk from France
6 Servings
180g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1151kJ / 278kcal
|345kJ / 83kcal
|Fat
|23.0g
|6.9g
|Saturates
|15.0g
|4.5g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.3g
|Protein
|16.0g
|4.8g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
