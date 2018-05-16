Tesco Snack Pack Salt+Pep Nut Mix 45G

- Energy610kJ 147kcal7%
Product Description
- Salt and pepper almonds and cashews.
- Pack size: 45G
Information
Ingredients
Almonds (58%), Cashew Nuts (38%), Salt, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- Allergy Advice! For allergens, see ingredients in bold, Also, may contain other nuts and sesame seeds.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: Temp: High
Produce of
Produce of more than one country
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
55 g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|25g contains
|Energy
|2441kJ / 589kcal
|610kJ / 147kcal
|Fat
|48.0g
|12.0g
|Saturates
|5.9g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|17.5g
|4.4g
|Sugars
|4.9g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|7.5g
|1.9g
|Protein
|18.1g
|4.5g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.5g
Safety information
