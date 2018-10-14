Tesco Snack Pack Fruit+Nut Mix White Chocolate 45G

Misleading packaging
This was tasty BUT I do not like deliberately misleading packaging. On the top it clearly says 25g contains 125 kcal, the pot cannot be resealed so my assumption was it was a one serving pot. Only after eating did I notice that on the bottom it says contains 2 servings. Worse still on the side it says contains 60g. So the 125 kcal is not even 1 serving. I feel this is deliberately misleading. The pot contains closer to 300kcals a long way off 125kcal but you have to look on 3 separate places to figure this out.