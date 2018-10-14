By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Snack Pack Fruit+Nut Mix White Chocolate 45G

Tesco Snack Pack Fruit+Nut Mix White Chocolate 45G

25g contains
  • Energy518kJ 124kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars9.0g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2070kJ / 496kcal

Product Description

  • Nut, sweetend dried cranberries, milk chocolate almonds and white chocolate raisins
  • Pack size: 45G

Information

Ingredients

Sweetened Dried Cranberries (32%), Almonds, Cashew Nuts, Milk Chocolate Coated Almonds (12%), White Chocolate Coated Raisins (12%).

Sweetened Dried Cranberries contains: Cranberries, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Sunflower Oil.

Milk Chocolate Coated Almonds contains: Cocoa Solids, Almonds, Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Tapioca Starch, Glazing agent (Shellac).

White Chocolate Coated Raisins contains: Cocoa Solids, Raisins, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Glazing Agent (Shellac), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Tapioca Starch.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk, Almonds, Almonds and Cashew Nuts. Allergy Advice! For allergens, see ingredients in bold, Also, may contain other nuts, sesame seeds and soya.,

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Recycling info

POT & Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

60 g;60 g Express

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains25g contains
Energy2070kJ / 496kcal518kJ / 124kcal
Fat28.0g7.0g
Saturates5.6g1.4g
Carbohydrate47.0g11.8g
Sugars36.0g9.0g
Fibre6.0g1.5g
Protein11.0g2.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Misleading packaging

2 stars

This was tasty BUT I do not like deliberately misleading packaging. On the top it clearly says 25g contains 125 kcal, the pot cannot be resealed so my assumption was it was a one serving pot. Only after eating did I notice that on the bottom it says contains 2 servings. Worse still on the side it says contains 60g. So the 125 kcal is not even 1 serving. I feel this is deliberately misleading. The pot contains closer to 300kcals a long way off 125kcal but you have to look on 3 separate places to figure this out.

