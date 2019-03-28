Tesco 4 Cheese & Onion Pasties 520G

Really Good
These are really nice as a snack but with Taco beans are lovely.
Lovely
What a nice change slices of potato and cheese with onion plenty of filling very tasty best shop brought pasty I've had
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1124kJ / 270kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Potato, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (14%), Palm Oil, Onion (10%), Pasteurised Egg, Water, Coloured Mild Cheddar Cheese (with colour: Annatto) (Milk) (3%), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Egg White, Mustard Seed, Whole Milk, Spirit Vinegar, White Pepper.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Use within 1 month.Defrost throroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Keep refrigerated
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Can be eaten hot or cold.
Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave heating.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 15 mins
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 4 servings
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
520g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1124kJ / 270kcal
|1461kJ / 350kcal
|Fat
|16.4g
|21.4g
|Saturates
|8.4g
|11.0g
|Carbohydrate
|21.9g
|28.5g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|2.8g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|3.0g
|Protein
|7.3g
|9.5g
|Salt
|0.92g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019