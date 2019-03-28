By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Cheese & Onion Pasties 520G

£ 1.80
£0.35/100g
Each pasty contains
  • Energy1461kJ 350kcal
    18%
  • Fat21.4g
    31%
  • Saturates11.0g
    55%
  • Sugars2.8g
    3%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1124kJ / 270kcal

Product Description

  • A light puff pastry filled with a blend of potato, cheese and onion.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • 4 Cheese & Onion Pasties Flaky puff pastry filled with Cheddar, seasoned potato and onion Our expert bakers make our pasties with layers of flaky puff pastry. The fillings are wrapped in the pastry and the edges crimped to give a traditional pasty shape, which is then baked with an egg and milk glaze for a crisp, golden finish
  • Mature Cheddar Flaky puff pastry filled with Cheddar, seasoned potato and onion Our expert bakers make our pasties with layers of flaky puff pastry. The fillings are wrapped in the pastry and the edges crimped to give a traditional pasty shape, which is then baked with an egg and milk glaze for a crisp, golden finish
  • Quality & Freshness
  • Our expert bakers make our pasties with layers of flaky puff pastry. The fillings are wrapped in the pastry and the edges crimped to give a traditional pasty shape, which is then baked with an egg and milk glaze for a crisp, golden finish.
  • Mature cheddar
  • Flaky puff pastry filled with cheddar, seasoned potato and onion
  • Eat hot or cold
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 520g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Potato, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (14%), Palm Oil, Onion (10%), Pasteurised Egg, Water, Coloured Mild Cheddar Cheese (with colour: Annatto) (Milk) (3%), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Egg White, Mustard Seed, Whole Milk, Spirit Vinegar, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Use within 1 month.Defrost throroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Keep refrigerated

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Can be eaten hot or cold.
Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave heating.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 15 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the guidelines opposite.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

520g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1124kJ / 270kcal1461kJ / 350kcal
Fat16.4g21.4g
Saturates8.4g11.0g
Carbohydrate21.9g28.5g
Sugars2.1g2.8g
Fibre2.3g3.0g
Protein7.3g9.5g
Salt0.92g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Really Good

5 stars

These are really nice as a snack but with Taco beans are lovely.

Lovely

5 stars

What a nice change slices of potato and cheese with onion plenty of filling very tasty best shop brought pasty I've had

