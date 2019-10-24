By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Cornish Pasties 520G

4.5(7)Write a review
Tesco 4 Cornish Pasties 520G
£ 1.80
£0.35/100g
One pasty
  • Energy1515kJ 364kcal
    18%
  • Fat23.3g
    33%
  • Saturates11.1g
    56%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1165kJ / 280kcal

Product Description

  • A light puff pastry filled with a blend of potato, minced British beef, swede and onion.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • British Beef Flaky puff pastry filled with seasoned potato, minced beef and swede. Our expert bakers make our pasties with layers of flaky puff pastry. The fillings are wrapped in the pastry and the edges crimped to give a traditional pasty shape, which is then baked with an egg and milk glaze for a crisp, golden finish.
  • Quality & Freshness
  • Our expert bakers make our pasties with layers of flaky puff pastry. The fillings are wrapped in the pastry and the edges crimped to give a traditional pasty shape, which is then baked with an egg and milk glaze for a crisp, golden finish.
  • British beef
  • Flaky puff pastry filled with seasoned potato, minced beef and swede
  • Eat hot or cold
  • Pack size: 520g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Potato (19%), Beef (18%), Palm Oil, Swede, Onion, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Whole Milk, Salt, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Dried Onion, Mustard Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Use within 1 month.Defrost throroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Can be eaten hot or cold.
Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave heating.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 15 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using beef from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

520g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pasty (130g)
Energy1165kJ / 280kcal1515kJ / 364kcal
Fat17.9g23.3g
Saturates8.5g11.1g
Carbohydrate21.8g28.3g
Sugars2.0g2.6g
Fibre2.3g3.0g
Protein6.7g8.7g
Salt0.8g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Exceptional taste and value

5 stars

Other supermarket's cornish pasties have become too peppery for me and their pastry poor. This pasty was nice with great pastry and will now be a regular purchase of mine.

Was Wonderful Needs Tweeking to Original Content

4 stars

Generally they are good and have enjoyed them for years. I especially appreciate that they do not have Rapeseed in them as I am highly allergic to rapeseed. However, I have lately had to throw my tesco pasties away due to the fact that having had the pasties in the oven for anything up to an hour at 190 degrees C, the potatoe inside is still hard. Seeing as these are pre-cooked pasties they potatoe shouldnt be hard even if eaten straigth from the store. Not only that but the amount of meat in these lately needs a magnifyng glass to make sure there is some meat in them. Why has a truly wonderful British pastie been brough to the horrors of becoming a hard potato pie?

5 minutes of silence guaranteed for moms

5 stars

Cornish delight!!! Tesco surprise!!! I bought these to try, and as a lunch time offering for my husband and son. Whom must be the fussiest eaters ever! I prepared them from chilled, in the oven for 20 minutes at gas mark 5. They came out perfect! The pastry was light, buttery, and the filling did not disappoint. I smiled happily to myself, at the silence. The living room quiet, except for the delightful "yums" and "Mmmnnnnnns" as they both got stuck in. I totally agreed with them. I thought they were truly scrumptious, and worthy of the 5 minute pause of speech. I would Defo recommend these, you won't be disappointed. A must try for sure.

Excellent Product & Tastier than the Rest !!

5 stars

These Pasties are wonderful !! For an own Brand I personally found them superior to others on offer...spicy and really tasty...excellent for a snack even cold...they aExcellent Productre on my weekly shopping list and disappear as quickly as they are delivered ! Thank you Tesco !!

tasty, tasty very very tasty

5 stars

These were excellent, we had them hot for lunch, and my husband declared they were tastier than some we had eaten in Cornwall (sorry Cornwall)

The best Cornish Pasties I've ever tasted outside

5 stars

The best Cornish Pasties I've ever tasted outside of Cornwall, a good balance of meat and veg. The same cannot be said of Tesco Scotch eggs however that are simply revolting, So if you want a simple lunch, these pasties are for you.

Quality was quite good but unfortunately this ite

4 stars

Quality was quite good but unfortunately this item seems to be never in stock at my local tesco

