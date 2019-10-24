Tesco 4 Cornish Pasties 520G

Exceptional taste and value 5 stars A Tesco Customer24th October 2019 Other supermarket's cornish pasties have become too peppery for me and their pastry poor. This pasty was nice with great pastry and will now be a regular purchase of mine. Report

Was Wonderful Needs Tweeking to Original Content 4 stars A Tesco Customer14th September 2019 Generally they are good and have enjoyed them for years. I especially appreciate that they do not have Rapeseed in them as I am highly allergic to rapeseed. However, I have lately had to throw my tesco pasties away due to the fact that having had the pasties in the oven for anything up to an hour at 190 degrees C, the potatoe inside is still hard. Seeing as these are pre-cooked pasties they potatoe shouldnt be hard even if eaten straigth from the store. Not only that but the amount of meat in these lately needs a magnifyng glass to make sure there is some meat in them. Why has a truly wonderful British pastie been brough to the horrors of becoming a hard potato pie? Report

5 minutes of silence guaranteed for moms 5 stars A Tesco Customer19th June 2019 Cornish delight!!! Tesco surprise!!! I bought these to try, and as a lunch time offering for my husband and son. Whom must be the fussiest eaters ever! I prepared them from chilled, in the oven for 20 minutes at gas mark 5. They came out perfect! The pastry was light, buttery, and the filling did not disappoint. I smiled happily to myself, at the silence. The living room quiet, except for the delightful "yums" and "Mmmnnnnnns" as they both got stuck in. I totally agreed with them. I thought they were truly scrumptious, and worthy of the 5 minute pause of speech. I would Defo recommend these, you won't be disappointed. A must try for sure. Report

Excellent Product & Tastier than the Rest !! 5 stars A Tesco Customer4th June 2019 These Pasties are wonderful !! For an own Brand I personally found them superior to others on offer...spicy and really tasty...excellent for a snack even cold...they aExcellent Productre on my weekly shopping list and disappear as quickly as they are delivered ! Thank you Tesco !! Report

tasty, tasty very very tasty 5 stars A Tesco Customer13th February 2019 These were excellent, we had them hot for lunch, and my husband declared they were tastier than some we had eaten in Cornwall (sorry Cornwall) Report

The best Cornish Pasties I've ever tasted outside 5 stars A Tesco Customer8th December 2018 The best Cornish Pasties I've ever tasted outside of Cornwall, a good balance of meat and veg. The same cannot be said of Tesco Scotch eggs however that are simply revolting, So if you want a simple lunch, these pasties are for you. Report