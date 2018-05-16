Doves Farm Xanthan Gum 100G

Product Description
- Xanthan Gum
- All-in-one gluten free loaf recipe on reverse. For stronger crumb structure and reduced crumbling in gluten free baking.
- Packaging material:
- PP tube & lid, paper label.
- Home baking & cooking
- Free from gluten, milk, peanut, egg and soya
- Vegan
- Kosher - KLBD Parve
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Xanthan Gum
Allergy Information
- Free From: Eggs, Gluten, Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
Replace lid & store in a cool dry place.Best before: see base.
Produce of
Ingredients from more than one country. Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use Xanthan Gum
- Xanthan gum can help to bind gluten free bread and baked goods. If it is not already include in your flour blend, mix 2 teaspoons of xanthan gum with 500g of plain flour for bread, 1/4 tsp to 200g flour for cakes and pinch per 100g flour for pastry.
Name and address
- FREEE by Doves Farm,
- RG17 0RF,
- UK.
Return to
- FREEE by Doves Farm,
- RG17 0RF,
- UK.
- freee-foods.co.uk
Net Contents
100g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019