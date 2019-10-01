By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fresh & Easy Vegetable Soup Mix 600G

3(6)Write a review
Fresh & Easy Vegetable Soup Mix 600G
£ 1.30
£2.17/kg

Offer

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy336kJ 80kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Sugars9.7g
    11%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 186kJ / 44kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of carrot, swede, potato, onion and parsley.
  • Carefully selected mix of root vegetables and onion, just add stock.
  • Ready to Cook. Carefully selected mix of root vegetables and onion, just add stock.
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carrot, Swede, Potato, Onion, Parsley, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Dissolve one stock cubes in 2 pints of boiling water.
Add the vegetables to the stock.
Cover and bring to the boil.
Simmer over a low to moderate heat.
Time: 25-30 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Washed and ready to cook.  Remove all packaging.

     

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

720g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (180g)
Energy186kJ / 44kcal336kJ / 80kcal
Fat0.3g0.5g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate7.9g14.2g
Sugars5.4g9.7g
Fibre3.0g5.4g
Protein1.0g1.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Easy!

4 stars

This pack was really helpful towards making a really good veg soup, added extra onions, and lots of good veg granules,bay leaf, bouquet of garni, tomato .This. made 6 large portions. four were frozen for later. Delicious!

Wouldn’t recommend

1 stars

Used to make soup as per the instructions, didn’t eat the soup it was not tasty at all!

Just add a stock cube

5 stars

Great value lovely soup when you add stock cube chicken or veg both good enough for 3 main courses 3 for 2 that's value

A real soup mix has leeks, celery,onion ,carrot, P

2 stars

A real soup mix has leeks, celery,onion ,carrot, Parsley. Why just like your Stir fry veg are they wrong?

Made tasteless soup

1 stars

Made tasteless soup

why are they never in stock?

5 stars

these are really good when you can get them great for a winter stew.

Usually bought next

Tesco Leek And Potato Soup Mix 600G

£ 1.60
£2.67/kg

Offer

Tesco Casserole Vegetables 700G

£ 1.60
£3.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato Soup Mix 600G

£ 1.60
£2.67/kg

Offer

Tesco Mediterranean Style Roasting Vegetable 400G

£ 1.45
£0.36/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here