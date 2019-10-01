Fresh & Easy Vegetable Soup Mix 600G

Easy!
This pack was really helpful towards making a really good veg soup, added extra onions, and lots of good veg granules,bay leaf, bouquet of garni, tomato .This. made 6 large portions. four were frozen for later. Delicious!
Wouldn’t recommend
Used to make soup as per the instructions, didn’t eat the soup it was not tasty at all!
Just add a stock cube
Great value lovely soup when you add stock cube chicken or veg both good enough for 3 main courses 3 for 2 that's value
A real soup mix has leeks, celery,onion ,carrot, P
A real soup mix has leeks, celery,onion ,carrot, Parsley. Why just like your Stir fry veg are they wrong?
Made tasteless soup
why are they never in stock?
these are really good when you can get them great for a winter stew.