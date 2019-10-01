By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Winter Vegetables 480G

1(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Winter Vegetables 480G
£ 2.00
£4.17/kg

Offer

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy224kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars5.8g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 186kJ / 45kcal

Product Description

  • Carrot, Brussels sprouts and broccoli.
  • A selection of seasonal favourites.
  • Ready to Cook. A selection of seasonal favourites.
  • Pack size: 480g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carrot, Brussels Sprouts, Broccoli.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Do not remove from packaging.
Pierce bag several times and place on a non-metallic plate.
800W 6½ mins
900W 6 mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute.

Steam
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place vegetables in a steamer. Steam for 7-8 minutes or until tender.

Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging
Place in a pan of boiling water.
Cover and bring back to the boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 6 minutes or until tender.
Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Washed and ready to cook.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

480g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (120g)
Energy186kJ / 45kcal224kJ / 53kcal
Fat0.7g0.8g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate5.5g6.6g
Sugars4.8g5.8g
Fibre3.9g4.7g
Protein2.1g2.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

worst veg ever

1 stars

worst veg ever

