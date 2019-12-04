Gressingham Duck Fillets 250G (C)
Product Description
- Impressively Easy Duck Breast Portions
- For recipes, how-to-videos and top tips, visit our website at: www.gressinghamduck.co.uk
- The well-bred duck
- The Gressingham Duck® is a unique breed that first came about when the flavourful Mallard was crossed with the larger Pekin duck, now renowned for its superior taste and succulence making it a favourite amongst restaurant chefs.
- Gressingham Duck® is grown and packed on Red Tractor assured farms and factories in East Anglia.
- From our British farmers
- Cooks in 20 mins
- Pack size: 250g
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0° to +4°C.Once opened, cook within 24 hours and do not exceed the use by date. If freezing, freeze as soon after purchase as possible and within the use by date. Use within one month. Defrost thoroughly in the bottom of a refrigerator and cook within 24 hours. Do not refreeze once defrosted. For use by date see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat your oven to 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6 and remove all packaging.....
1 Score skin & season...
Pat the skin of the duck breasts with a kitchen towel to remove excess moisture. Score the skin and season with salt and black pepper, if desired.
2 Sear in pan...
Heat a frying pan on the hob over a medium to high heat without oil. Place the breast skin side down in the hot frying pan. Cook for 5 minutes until the skin turns golden brown; turn over and seal the meat for 1 minute. Pour off excess fat regularly.
3 Rest & serve...
Place the duck breasts skin side up on a baking tray in the middle of the pre-heated oven. Cook for 12-15 minutes, depending how you like your duck cooked. When the duck is cooked to your liking rest the meat in a warm place for 5-10 minutes before serving.
All ovens vary in performance. This is a guide only.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Gressingham,
- Loomswood Farm,
- Debach,
- Woodbridge,
- Suffolk,
- IP13 6JW.
Return to
- Something to say?
- Drop us a line at:
- feedback@gressinghamduck.co.uk or
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(cooked as per instructions) Per 100g
|(cooked as per instructions) Per Portion
|Energy (kJ)
|727
|558
|(kcal)
|173
|133
|Fat
|8.4g
|6.4g
|of which Saturates
|2.4g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which Sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|24g
|19g
|Salt
|0.31g
|0.24g
