Tesco 6 Pack Sausage Rolls 360G

Very bland.
Absolutely terrible, which I was surprised by as Tesco is usually good with these savoury things. Incredibly bland, literally no taste whether hot or cold. Meat inside it gross, crumbly fatty and horrible consistency. Disappointed.
no flavour
The pastry was great but the sausage meat was flavourless and not pink only a grey mushy filling. Needs to be more pork meat and less herbs.
I ordered 2 packs to last a week. Both packs have to be eaten by tomorrow!
Tasteless
completely tasteless, and the pastry si very doughy and dry, would not order them again
TASTELESS
These Sausage Rolls are ABSOLUTELY TASTLESS, there is no flavour in these, I will not be buying these again.
+2 days, really!?
+2 days is no way long enough use by date, 6 sausage rolls in two days!? Really Tesco’s!!!!
Tasteless
they were tasteless with too much pastry.