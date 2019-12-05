By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 12 Mini Savoury Eggs 216G

3(4)Write a review
Tesco 12 Mini Savoury Eggs 216G
£ 1.20
£0.56/100g
One savoury egg
  • Energy212kJ 51kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1181kJ / 283kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pork sausage meat filled with egg mayonnaise, coated in breadcrumbs.
  • Meaty & Golden Egg mayonnaise encased in seasoned sausage meat and fine breadcrumbs Our savoury eggs are made by our experts in Lincolnshire.
  • Pack size: 216g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (38%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Egg (16%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Salt, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, White Pepper, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Yeast, Nutmeg, Paprika Extract, Mustard Seed, Pepper Extract, Marjoram Extract, Dried Marjoram, Dried Sage, Sage Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 15 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

216g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne savoury egg (18g)
Energy1181kJ / 283kcal212kJ / 51kcal
Fat18.0g3.2g
Saturates4.6g0.8g
Carbohydrate19.5g3.5g
Sugars0.9g0.2g
Fibre1.2g0.2g
Protein10.2g1.8g
Salt0.8g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty but aren't quite as advertised

3 stars

Where's the mayonnaise as advertised? They are a bit dry but otherwise quite tasty and eating three or four between meals is ideal if I feel a bit peckish.

Not what I was expecting

3 stars

I thought these would have a egg mayonnaise filling as that is what is the description says but they may as well just say mini scotch eggs. They do taste nice but you would not want to many of these without a dash of something with them, mayonnaise, salad cream and there is a hint of something savoury in them.

Mainly flour/fillers

2 stars

These have dipped hugely in quality. Tiny, dry clump of egg the size of a pea, covered in a thick layer of wheat flour with a dismal amount of sausage meat mixed through it.

Bargain snack for kids

5 stars

Kids love them

