Tesco 12 Mini Savoury Eggs 216G

Tasty but aren't quite as advertised
Where's the mayonnaise as advertised? They are a bit dry but otherwise quite tasty and eating three or four between meals is ideal if I feel a bit peckish.
Not what I was expecting
I thought these would have a egg mayonnaise filling as that is what is the description says but they may as well just say mini scotch eggs. They do taste nice but you would not want to many of these without a dash of something with them, mayonnaise, salad cream and there is a hint of something savoury in them.
Mainly flour/fillers
These have dipped hugely in quality. Tiny, dry clump of egg the size of a pea, covered in a thick layer of wheat flour with a dismal amount of sausage meat mixed through it.
Bargain snack for kids
Kids love them