Pilgrims Choice Extra Mature Cheddar 350G

3.5(2)Write a review
Pilgrims Choice Extra Mature Cheddar 350G
£ 3.50
£10.00/kg

Product Description

  • Extra Mature Cheddar
  • For delicious recipes, visit www.pilgrimschoice.com or join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
  • Like you, we think the world should be packed full of flavour.
  • We're anti-bland and pro-punchy, in cheese and in life. It's how we think, act and it's how our cheddar will always taste.
  • Our Extra Mature Cheddar is strong, punchy and in total control of your taste buds.
  • No matter whether you're a cheese lover, a taste enthusiast or a midnight fridge raider, we promise to always strive to fill your life with flavour with the unapologetic, unashamed, unmistakable taste of Pilgrims Choice.
  • Pilgrims Choice. Fill your life with flavour.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Packed full of powerful flavour, our Pilgrims Choice Extra Mature is the perfect everyday cheddar for a slight crunch and a mighty, tasty punch
  • Strong & punchy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Cheddar Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the UK and Ireland. Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Try it crammed into a toastie, oozing in a mac n'cheese or cut a slab and wedge it into your next burger.
  • Serve at room temperature.

Name and address

  • Pilgrims Choice,
  • Leek,
  • Staffordshire,
  • ST13 5SP.
  • Ornua Foods UK Limited,
  • Leek,

Return to

  Write to us:
  • Pilgrims Choice,
  • Leek,
  • Staffordshire,
  • ST13 5SP.
  • Ornua Foods UK Limited,
  • Leek,
  • Staffordshire,
  • ST13 5SP.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy Values1725KJ/416 kcal
Fat 34.9g
(of which saturates)21.7g
Carbohydrates 0.1g
(of which sugars)0.1g
Protein 25.4g
Fibre 0.0g
Salt 1.8g
Calcium 739mg (92% RI* per 100g)
* RI: Reference Intake-
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000 kcal)-

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

delicious

5 stars

delicious sharp,tangy, up there with the top ones, yorkshre ched, davistow the recent few, you can't really go wrong with the extra mature the subtleties come when you eat it by itself,. don't know what that other reviews saying sounds like he's not eaten cheese before ooh it's too lardy! yumyum.

Tasted of very little, with more of a plastic like

2 stars

Tasted of very little, with more of a plastic like texture than I like. Tried in a grilled cheese sandwich and grated over tacos. It was reduced when I bought it, but still in date, so no excuse.

