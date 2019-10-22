Pilgrims Choice Extra Mature Cheddar 350G

delicious
delicious sharp,tangy, up there with the top ones, yorkshre ched, davistow the recent few, you can't really go wrong with the extra mature the subtleties come when you eat it by itself,. don't know what that other reviews saying sounds like he's not eaten cheese before ooh it's too lardy! yumyum.
Tasted of very little, with more of a plastic like texture than I like. Tried in a grilled cheese sandwich and grated over tacos. It was reduced when I bought it, but still in date, so no excuse.